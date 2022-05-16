Automotive Wheel Cylinder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts

Automotive Wheel Cylinder Market: Introduction

Automotive wheel cylinder is a constituent of a hydraulic drum-brake system. The automotive wheel cylinders are positioned in each wheels top end. It performs a vital function of bringing the shoes in to contact by exerting a force on the shoes and stops the vehicle. An automotive wheel cylinder is typically connected to the shoes with small bird-beak shaped rods.

Furthermore, automotive wheel cylinder consist of two pistons located in each side of the cylinder. Each of the piston is connected to a brake shoe with a shaft and has a rubber seal on it. In the past the automotive wheel cylinder were made of cast iron. However, the cast iron is more prone to rusting, so the market was taken over by aluminum automotive wheel cylinders.

Moreover, there are two types of automotive wheel cylinders are available in the market including, wheel cylinder with integrated pressure regulator and without integrated pressure regulator. The automotive wheel cylinder is an essential part of a drum brake and needed to be replaced after a certain time period to maintain sufficient performance of brakes.

Automotive wheel cylinder are easy to replace and inexpensive, owing to which there are significant growth opportunities for aftermarket component providers in the global automotive wheel cylinder market. However, growing popularity of disc brakes in the vehicles may retrain the growth of the global automotive wheel cylinder market in the forthcoming years.