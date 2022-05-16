Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis & Forecast

Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market: Introduction

Automotive Ceramic Substrates, precisely, are ceramics which are made use of by automotive ancillary manufacturers in the fabrication of useful automotive parts. A number of types of automotive ceramic substrates are used in the manufacture of engine parts and sophisticated electronic systems present on board today’s automobiles.

Example of critical components which make use of automotive ceramic substrates are spark plugs, catalytic converters, sensors, and catalyst supports among others. One of the important areas where automotive ceramic substrates find application is in the design and control of automotive safety features.

Automotive ceramic substrates are used in conjunction with piezo-ceramic sensors in automobiles. The piezo-ceramic sensors used in automobiles provide electronic control systems with information regarding the engine’s quiet operation, position, and changes in direction.

Electronic components manufactures by automotive ceramic substrates act upon the information received and activate safety systems as and when necessary. Automotive ceramic substrates are also used in automobile lighting systems such as halogen, xenon, and LED lights in order to improve visibility under dark conditions.

One of the major developments in the automotive ceramic substrate industry is the use of automotive ceramic substrates in automotive electronic components. Some of the automotive ceramic components make use of micro automotive ceramic substrates, which in certain cases are smaller than the tip of a pencil. An example of such a use of automotive ceramic substrates is in the fabrication of passive timing devices.

Automotive ceramic substrate based electronic components used in automobiles are cost effective and can be produced in large volumes to meet the increasing demand from automobile manufacturers. In addition, automotive ceramic substrates are also being used extensively in automotive safety, entertainment and communication systems.

Automotive ceramic substrates also find application in the next generation of cars which include autonomous and hybrids.

Market Dynamics – Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market:

The rising demand for next generation and technically advanced automobiles is one of the factors which is driving the growth of the automotive ceramic substrates market. Ongoing research and development for the manufacture of autonomous and hybrid cars is also fueling the growth of the market.

One of the key features possessed by automotive ceramic substrate components is their durability. The ability of automotive ceramic substrates to resist high temperatures and higher thermal efficiency is enabling their use in internal engine components.

Further, as automotive ceramic substrates are lighter in weight compared to other alternate materials, automobile manufacturers are looking at increasing usage of automotive ceramic substrates in their products.

One of the key challenges faced by the automotive ceramic substrates market is the lack of highly qualified and experienced workforce which is required to machine automotive ceramic substrates to precise sizes in order to be incorporated in circuit boards and electronic systems found on-board automobiles.

Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market: Market Segmentation

basis of type
  • Alumina
  • Aluminum Nitride
  • Silicon Nitride
  • Beryllium Oxide
  • Others (Silicon Carbide & Zirconia)
basis of application
  • Automotive Engine Parts
  • Automotive Electronics
  • Automotive Exhaust Systems
  • Others

Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, the Asia Pacific is the most dominant market for automotive ceramic substrates. This is attributed, primarily, due to the high number of automobile manufacturers in the region coupled with the large number of automotive ceramic manufacturers.

Europe is expected to be the other dominant market for automotive ceramic substrates owing to the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers based in countries such as France, Germany, and Italy. North America is expected to showcase growth due to the research and development being carried out in the region with respect to autonomous vehicle control systems.

Automotive Ceramic Substrates: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global automotive ceramic substrates market are:

  • Ceradyne
  • Ceramic Substrates and Components Ltd.
  • CeramTec
  • CoorsTek
  • Corning
  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.
  • Kyocera
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NEVZ Ceramics
  • Rogers Corporation
  • Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials
  • Stanford Advanced Materials
  • Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Tsong Hsing Electronic Industries Ltd.

