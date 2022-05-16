Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis & Forecast

Automotive Ceramic Substrates Market: Introduction

Automotive Ceramic Substrates, precisely, are ceramics which are made use of by automotive ancillary manufacturers in the fabrication of useful automotive parts. A number of types of automotive ceramic substrates are used in the manufacture of engine parts and sophisticated electronic systems present on board today’s automobiles.

Example of critical components which make use of automotive ceramic substrates are spark plugs, catalytic converters, sensors, and catalyst supports among others. One of the important areas where automotive ceramic substrates find application is in the design and control of automotive safety features.

Automotive ceramic substrates are used in conjunction with piezo-ceramic sensors in automobiles. The piezo-ceramic sensors used in automobiles provide electronic control systems with information regarding the engine’s quiet operation, position, and changes in direction.

Electronic components manufactures by automotive ceramic substrates act upon the information received and activate safety systems as and when necessary. Automotive ceramic substrates are also used in automobile lighting systems such as halogen, xenon, and LED lights in order to improve visibility under dark conditions.

One of the major developments in the automotive ceramic substrate industry is the use of automotive ceramic substrates in automotive electronic components. Some of the automotive ceramic components make use of micro automotive ceramic substrates, which in certain cases are smaller than the tip of a pencil. An example of such a use of automotive ceramic substrates is in the fabrication of passive timing devices.

Automotive ceramic substrate based electronic components used in automobiles are cost effective and can be produced in large volumes to meet the increasing demand from automobile manufacturers. In addition, automotive ceramic substrates are also being used extensively in automotive safety, entertainment and communication systems.

Automotive ceramic substrates also find application in the next generation of cars which include autonomous and hybrids.