Rear Chassis Module Market Size & Share Analysis in terms of value & volume

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Introduction

A chassis module is the lower part and secondary module of the vehicle electrical system, used to house multiple units under one component.

Chassis module is composed of suspension, steering, and brakes and is designed to combine multiple parts such as shock absorber and spring for rear wheels, stabilizer bar and step link, arms for rear wheels, wheel bearing, brake disk, caliper, and parking cable.

It is also used to grip the suspension and steering system to the frame of the vehicle. Growing focus towards lightweight vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for rear chassis module, globally.