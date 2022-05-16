Rear Chassis Module Market Size & Share Analysis in terms of value & volume

Posted on 2022-05-16 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Introduction

A chassis module is the lower part and secondary module of the vehicle electrical system, used to house multiple units under one component.

Chassis module is composed of suspension, steering, and brakes and is designed to combine multiple parts such as shock absorber and spring for rear wheels, stabilizer bar and step link, arms for rear wheels, wheel bearing, brake disk, caliper, and parking cable.

It is also used to grip the suspension and steering system to the frame of the vehicle. Growing focus towards lightweight vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for rear chassis module, globally.

Get Going With Sample Of Rear Chassis Module Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30836

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Segmentation

Based on the Component
  • Tie-Rods
  • Suspension Ball Joints
  • Knuckles & Hubs
  • Control Arms
Based on the Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Vehicle
    • Compact Cars
    • Mid-Sized Cars
    • SUVs
    • Luxury Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Rear Chassis Module Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30836

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles is anticipated to shape the rear chassis module market in terms of design and materials used for construction. The amount of fuel exhausted by the vehicle and the emission of harmful gases can be reduced by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

Hence, governments of China, India, Germany and others are focusing on emission control by legislating rules which is driving the demand for fuel efficient and low emission vehicles. Therefore, use of lightweight aluminium frame in the rear chassis module build is expected to be prominent moving forward.

However, many players are focusing on vehicle sharing or carpooling service, which is expected to reduce vehicle ownership and eventually lower the sales of vehicles, which is expected to affect the rear chassis module market growth. Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw material such as aluminium alloy, carbon steel and others is also expected to hinder the growth of rear chassis module market.

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the rear chassis module market, as the US ranks second in sales and production of vehicles. For instance, in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units and exported 1.8 million new light vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to create significant growth opportunity for the rear chassis module market owing to the high manufacturing capacity of automotive vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Introduction of new emission standards in Europe, such as WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure), is expected to increase the adoption rate of lightweight rear chassis modules in the region.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to have a relatively lower share in the rear chassis module market as presence of manufacturing and export bases for the automotive OEMs in the region is significantly low.

Keeping A Tab On Key Players In The Rear Chassis Module Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Rear Chassis Module Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30836

Global Rear Chassis Module Market: Market Participants

Globally, the rear chassis module market is found to be moderately fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players. Key manufacturers involved in the global rear chassis module are continuously focusing on introduction of additional features such as automatic fault detection, in order to stand apart from their peers.

For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen, a top player in the global rear chassis module market, developed different light weight components in 2015 and taking initiatives to develop light weight rear chassis modules.

Some of the key players involved in the rear chassis module market include Hyundai Motor Group, Continental AG, Hyolim Precision, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, BENTELER Automotive, Tower International, Austem Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Piston Group, Gestamp, Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology, Schaeffler AG, Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts (BHAP), Wuhu Zhongli Chassis Systems, among others.

Related Reports:

  • Boat Steering System Market

    Boat Steering System Market Segmented By Inboard, Outboard, Sterndrive Propulsion System in Manual Steering, Hydraulic Steering, Electric Power Steering, Electro-Hydraulic Steering Type Used in Small, Mid-sized and Large boats.

  • Trailer Axle Market

    The report provides detailed valuation on the key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the trailer axle market structure.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution