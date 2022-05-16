Transfer Case Control Module Market Reflective of a Growth Rate During the Period

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Transfer Case Control Module Market: Introduction

Transfer Case Control Module is used in electronically operated transfer cases. Majority of the vehicles are either front wheel drive or rear wheel drive but there are few vehicles with four-wheel drive switch option. This switching in the drive transmission (from two-wheel drive to four wheel or all-wheel drive) is controlled by transfer case control module. The module consists of a speed sensor to judge whether the vehicle actually demands the drive switch. Penetration of four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive is relatively higher in commercial and utility vehicles as compared to that of passenger vehicles. Rising demand for commercial vehicles in various end use industries is anticipated to positively impact the demand for transfer case control module positively.

Transfer Case Control Module Market: Dynamics

Production of heavy commercial trucks witnessed a healthy growth of nearly 20% in past four years. More than 4.2 million heavy trucks were manufactured in the year 2018. Sales of Transfer Case Control Module is directly proportional to the automotive production and automotive fleet on road. Increasing production of heavy commercial vehicles including heavy trucks, buses and coaches is expected to fuel the demand for transfer case control module during the forecast period. Rising customer traction towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with four-wheel drive option to ride over any type of terrain is also a contributing factor to the growth of transfer case control module market. Increasing installation of electronically operated transfer cases in four-wheel drive vehicles is expected to be one of the primary factor driving the growth of transfer case control module across the globe.

A key restraining factor in the global transfer case control module is higher penetration of front wheel drive and rear wheel drive vehicles over four-wheel drive vehicles. Four-wheel drive is mostly preferred in rough terrain utility vehicles or the commercial vehicles.

Transfer Case Control Module Market: Segment

basis of terminal type Blade type transfer case control module

Blade and pin type transfer case control module

Pin type transfer case control module basis of drive type Four Wheel Drive Part-Time Four Wheel Drive Full Time Four Wheel Drive Active Four Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive basis of vehicle type Passenger Car Compact Cars Mid-size cars SUVs Luxury Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off Highway Equipment basis of Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket Online Sales Offline (Retailer/Distributor)



Transfer Case Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

Transfer Case Control Module is considered among the high tech innovations in automotive industry that shift four-wheel drive in an instant just with the help of buttons. The market for Transfer Case Control Module is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing production of commercial vehicles across the developing region. Increasing heavy trucks production in countries such as UK, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, U.S., Brazil, India, Indonesia and Egypt is expected to create substantial opportunity in the Transfer Case Control Module market in Europe and Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Transfer Case Control Module Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Transfer Case Control Module market include:

Dorman Products, Inc.

CARDONE Industries

Genuine BMW

MasterPro Electronics

ACDelco

Pioneer Inc.

Motorcraft

