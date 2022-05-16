GPS Trackers Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

GPS Trackers Market: Introduction

From tracking or monitoring company’s assets or personal valuables or tracking the entire vehicle fleet for commercial or business purposes, GPS trackers have emerged as a valuable technological asset. GPS trackers are available in a wide variety of sizes and styles. Businesses, consumers and industries are coming up with innovative technologies which drives the need for GPS navigation systems. The most common application of GPS trackers is to navigate through new places and locations. However, GPS trackers have much wider domain of applications as they collect data from satellites, analyses the position/location and transmits the information to user’s device/system.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30867

GPS Trackers Market: Dynamics

Global GPS Trackers Market Drivers

The use of GPS trackers has led to easy installation, economic and reliable communication between vehicle and the application servers. The growing investments in the automotive sector for increasing vehicle production and development of autonomous vehicle is projected to drive the demand for GPS trackers.

While using GPS trackers for commercial vehicle purposes, the fleet owner can keep an eye on location, vehicle speed, time and direction thus ensuring efficient monitoring. Various sectors of economy including the government centers have installed GPS trackers to improve the organizational efficiency. GPS trackers have also been available in economic price range which has led to its increasing demand.

GPS Trackers Market: Segmentation

basis of type Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker basis of vehicle type Cargo

Commercial Vehicles

Containers basis of end use industry Metals and mining

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Transportation & Logistics

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/30867

GPS Trackers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional outlook, the global GPS trackers market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with China holding prominent share in the market. Various factors including vehicle production, vehicle parc, and the significant growth of other major end use industries.

North America and Europe are also projected to hold noteworthy share in the global GPS trackers market; this is attributed to be the greater consumer adaption of the latest technologies and increasing disposable income.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa, with the growing investments in the automotive sector and mining industry is also anticipated to drive the demand for GPS trackers over the forecast period.

GPS Trackers Market: Key Players

The global market for GPS trackers is a relatively fragmented market with a number of medium to small scale players.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global GPS Trackers market are:

CalAmp Corp

Amber Alert GPS

BrickHouse Security

Concox™ Information Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xirgo Technologies

Maestro Wireless Solutions Limited.

RUPTELA

TELTONIKA

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30867

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com