Instrument Landing System (ILS) Market Technology, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast

An instrument landing system is installed on either ends of the airstrip and is a ground-based instrument method which guides the approaching aircraft with precision to land on the runway. As per the International Telecommunication Union, the instrument landing system (also known as ILS) is defined as “a radionavigation system providing the aircraft with horizontal and vertical guidance just before and during landing and, at certain fixed points, indicates the distance to reference point of landing.”

An instrument landing system comprises of 3 main components for ground installation: ground localizer (LOC) antenna, ground glide path (GP) antenna and marker beacons. The ground localizer antenna provides the horizontal navigation while the ground glide path antenna provides the vertical navigation for the aircraft.

The marker beacons in an instrument landing system are used for measuring aircraft’s distance from the airport and to measure its altitude. The marker beacons consist of three marker beacons, namely, outer, middle and inner marker beacon located at 7.2-10.0 km, 1.1 km and 300m respectively.

Segments: Instrument Landing System (ILS) Market Segmented By type of airport such as Commercial Service Airport and Non – Commercial Service Airport

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The use of instrument landing system can guide the aircrafts approaching the runway in less than ½ mile visibility. Another advantage of instrument landing system over other technologies is that it can easily land the aircraft even when it is flying in auto – pilot mode. These factors, along with others, can potentially drive the market for instrument landing system globally.

Several technologies have emerged as an alternative to instrument landing system and are claimed to be much more efficient. One of the few limitations of instrument landing system is that it facilitates only straight approaching aircrafts, and not curved approaches. The Microwave Landing System (MLS) was introduced to potentially replace instrument landing system but was soon removed from service in 2017.

Transponder Landing System (TLS) is much cost effective than instrument landing system and can serve as a substitute to conventional instrument landing system. Some other technologies such as Localizer Performance with Vertical guidance (LPV) and Ground – Based Augmented System (GBAS) that are much more advanced than a traditional instrument landing system.

The shift to such advanced technologies can severely impact the instrument landing system market over the forecast period. The relatively complex infrastructure of instrument landing system and the topographical barriers in transmission and reception of signals can restrain the opportunities in the market.

