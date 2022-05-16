Canoes Market – Notable Developments & Key Players

Canoes Market: Introduction

A canoe is narrow lightweight vessel, open on top and usually pointed at the ends. Propulsion is done using single-bladed paddle by one or more kneeling or seated paddlers facing the travel direction. Canoes have wide-ranging applications for competition and pleasure, such as touring & camping, racing, whitewater, playboating, and general recreation.

The deliberate use of canoes defines its length, hull shape and construction material. Former canoes were made of wood frame covered with canvas, then materials evolved to aluminum. Modern Canoes are formed with molded plastic or composites like fiberglass.

In countries like New Zealand, Canada and some northern United States canoes are important theme in popular culture and in some places it is also used as mean of transport for trade and exploration. Sport enthusiasm for soft adventure sports is the vital driver fueling the growth of Canoes Market.

Additionally, increasing awareness for health & fitness has been rapidly surging, encouraging people to take part in sports and recreational activities such as kayaking and rafting, coherently boosting the growth of the global canoes market.

The global canoes market is comparatively more competitive across established western markets. Technological upgrades and prevalent competition are being likely to have a positive influence on the market expansion.