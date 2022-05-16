Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of Adhesives And Sealants Market?

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Adhesives And Sealants Industry Overview

The global adhesives and sealants market size was valued at USD 63.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Changes in material consumption patterns, wherein materials, such as aluminum, metal, and paper, are being replaced by highly durable materials. This is anticipated to positively affect the products demand in packaging applications, over the next eight years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Adhesives And Sealants Market

Consistent demand for packaging products from the food & beverage industry is anticipated to remain the key driver for the market in the U.S. Additionally, the increasing presence of discount retailers in the U.S. and the high potential for grocery retail is likely to push the adhesive demand for packaging products. This, in turn, is likely to benefit the long-term growth of the market.

The paper & packaging application segment in the U.S. adhesives market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment at an estimated CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for bio-based products is expected to augment the demand for hot melt technology over the forecast period and contribute to the expansion of the paper & packaging segment.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the adhesive & sealant products demand in the U.S. According to the government report, the GDP of the U.S. shrunk by 3.5% in 2020 from 2019, owing to a decline in the manufacturing output of end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, packaging, and consumer. Overall, adhesives volume registered Y-O-Y growth of 0.4% in 2020.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Chemical Industry Related Reports

Silicone Market – The global silicone market size was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for silicone in various end-user industries including construction, personal care, industrial process, and consumer goods is expected to drive market growth.

The global silicone market size was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for silicone in various end-user industries including construction, personal care, industrial process, and consumer goods is expected to drive market growth. Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market – The global hybrid adhesives & sealants market size was estimated at USD 11.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025. Growing preference for hybrid resins in end-use industries, such as building and construction and automotive is expected to drive the global market.

Market Share Insights

January 2020: GE Sealants & Adhesives launched a new nine-product line which helps to protect painting projects of inside and outside home renovation.

September 2019: Bostik, an adhesive specialist launched a modified and innovative silicone sealant for back bedding applications..

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Adhesives And Sealants market include

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Corporation

H B Fuller

Henkel AG

Sika AG

Pidilite Industries

Huntsman

Wacker Chemie AG

RPM International Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Adhesives And Sealants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.