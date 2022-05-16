What Are The Factors Driving The Revenue To Interactive Kiosk Market?

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Interactive Kiosk Industry Overview

The global interactive kiosk market size was valued at USD 28.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Due to the high development in payment and security technologies, the market has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years. Many of the self-service kiosk manufacturers will continue to extract these technologies’ maximum potential and are expected to include them as an indispensable component of their product offering. Interactive kiosks help prevent long queues at public places, such as inquiry counters at railway stations, banks, and malls and check-in counters at airports. At places, such as hospitals and government offices, they help reduce the paperwork associated with visitor data collection and enhance visitors’ experiences.

An increase in product adoption in the BFSI and retail segments is expected to be a major growth driver for the market. Some of the major manufacturers are already working on developing and integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology in interactive kiosks. For instance, ViaTouch Media has introduced AI-based kiosks, which enable shoppers to examine the products before making a purchase. As products are removed from the retailer’s shelf, a video screen above displays product information to the customer. The growing problems due to the outbreak of COVID-19 have increased the adoption of self-checkout kiosks to avoid human interaction. As self-checkout kiosks ensure social distancing in stores, they pave the way for a little human interaction.

Looking forward to driving the adoption of and advantages offered by interactive kiosks to customers, the vendors operating in the market have launched various advanced solutions and technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the R&D spending and innovation by the vendors. For instance, kiosk systems with temperature sensors, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)-dispensing kiosks, smart kiosks that collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests, and mobile testing kiosks are some of the latest solutions launched by the vendors operating in the market. The vendors are expected to continue focusing on product innovation and development to gain a significant share in the years to come.

ATM Market – The global ATM market size reached USD 20.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Automated teller machines (ATMs) offer a reliable easy interface for cash withdrawal and features such as ease of fund transfer, withdrawal, deposit, and 24×7 availability of cash.

Self-service Technology Market – The global self-service technology market size was valued at USD 28.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. Varied technological advancements such as remote management and wireless communication are estimated to facilitate growth.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: US based kiosks manufacturer imageHOLDERS has revealed its recently developed touchless kiosks to promote touchless and more secured mode of kiosks operation.

July 2021: To improve the capabilities and interactive features of its kiosk system, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) did some enhancements in its Vendormate Kiosk.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Interactive Kiosk market include

NCR Corp.

Diebold Nixdorf AG

ZEBRA Technologies Corp.

Advanced Kiosks

Embross Group

GRGBanking

IER SAS

