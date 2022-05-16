Companies In Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 16 — /EPR Network/ —This particular market is one of the few to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have shown significant increase in the demand for indirect calorimeters, especially standalone calorimeters meant for critical care units. On the other hand, portable calorimeters have also seen a rise in demand from research institutes due to inclined interest in research & development by key players in this market space.

Backed by advancements in technologies of indirect calorimeters, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to the cost effectiveness and convenience factor of these products, especially portable indirect calorimeters. Indirect calorimeters have several applications in monitoring a patient’s metabolic activities, which further helps doctors provide effective treatment. Thus, wider application of indirect calorimeters coupled with increasing number of hospital admissions will favor the growth of the global indirect calorimeter market over the forecast timeframe, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2030.

Indirect Calorimeter Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the indirect calorimeter market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end user, and key regions.

Type

Standalone Indirect Calorimeters

Portable Indirect Calorimeters

End User

Hospitals (Critical Care Units)

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Sports Centers)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Indirect Calorimeter Market: Key Players

The indirect calorimeter market is moderately consolidated in nature. It has several key players operating in the market, out of which, leading companies are COSMED, MGC Diagnostics, and KORR medical. These companies have sound product portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Other players in the market are Microlife USA, Vyaire Medical, GE healthcare, Maastricht Instruments BV, Parvo Medics, and Pacific Medico.

These key players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration with healthcare institutes for the research & development of products, facilitating advanced technologies and increased competition in the market.

Key Takeaways from Indirect Calorimeter Market Study

Investments in advanced technologies of indirect calorimeters will act as an important driver, increase 1.5x value by 2025.

Hospitals are the leading end user segment, accounting for 30% share in the indirect calorimeter market, due to significant increase in demand.

North America is a dominant region in the market, and accounts for 40% of the total revenue share.

Regions such as Asia are predicted to see significant growth in the indirect calorimeter market, based on exponential increase in population and rising medical tourism in the region.

The market is moderately consolidated in nature, with key players being COSMED, MGC Diagnostics, and KORR medicals, having a cumulative share of approximately 40% in the market.

