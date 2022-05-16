Autonomous Patient Monitoring To Be The Center-Stage Of The Cutaneous Fribrosis Treatment Market At A CAGR Of 5%

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Precision healthcare would be the buzzword. Thus, the cutaneous fibrosis treatment market would be going automated ways going forward.

According to a recent study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 771.4 Mn by the year 2029. The study also projects that the cutaneous fibrosis treatment market will develop significantly during the projected period.

Due to the increasing clinical trials for developing innovative therapies for cutaneous fibrosis, the cure is likely to be available on the market soon. The rise in clinical trials around the world is one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the cutaneous fibrosis therapy market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to account for a sizable share of the global market between 2022 and 2029. The increase in the number of surgeries that result in skin scars is expected to fuel the demand for cutaneous fibrosis treatment drugs in the U.S.

The cutaneous fibrosis treatment market in the European region is also expected to be propelled by an increase in the elderly population and an increase in the incidence burden of skin-related conditions. The Asia-Pacific’s market is projected to generate attractive prospects in the years to come due to an increase in the incidence of burn and trauma injuries in the region. The Middle East & Africa market is also expected to grow due to an increase in the frequency of keloids and hypertrophic scars among darker-skinned African-descent individuals.

The outbreak of Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy and the emergence of the COVID-19 virus resulted in decrease in the number of appointments to hospitals and clinics for treatment by people suffering from cutaneous fibrosis-related disorders. However, as a result of the successful vaccination drives and removal of restrictions after September 2021, the situation has improved.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Cutaneous Fibrosis Treatment Market as per Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Fibrotic Drugs, Immunotherapy and Immunoglobulins), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectables and Topical), Indication (Keloid, Scleroderma, Radiation-induced Skin Fibrosis and GvHD Associated Cutaneous Fibrosis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies) based on seven regions.

