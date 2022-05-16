Power Injection Infusion Market, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Power Injection Infusion Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in some help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on the body for reporting/analyzing health conditions, the Power Injection Infusion Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

Power injection infusion is used for injecting contrast media into the bloodstream which further enables visualization for diagnosis using x-ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance and other medical imaging modality. Power injection infusion facilitates consistent flow rate and volume of concentrated contrast media in the targeted area during medical imaging.

This enable better visualization and maximum enhancement in a small duration of time. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018 there were estimated 795,000 suffered from the stroke in the U.S.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32004

There has been a shift of focus among healthcare companies to develop coronavirus test kit due to Covid-19. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased visits to healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of power injection infusion market. Delay of manufacturing activities and supply chain disruption will have short term negative impact on market growth rate.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular heart disorders is expected to drive the growth of market. The rise in geriatric population is expected to rise demand for power injection infusion market. Advancement of technology and adoption of interventional radiology procedures is expected to fuel the market growth.

Increasing new product development and approvals by the leading innovative players is expected to fuel the growth of power injection infusion market. For instance, in 2017 Bayer launched its Medrad MRXperion, a magnetic resonance injection system after receiving approval from U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lower diagnosis rate is challenging factor for power injection infusion market growth. Safety concerns with flow rate and volume of contrast media is expected to hamper growth.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32004

The global power injection infusion market is classified based on product type, modality, indication, end-user and region.

Based on product type Single Lumen Catheter Systems

Double Lumen Catheter Systems Based on the modality Attachable Catheters

Pre-Attached Catheters Based on the indication Stroke

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Vascular Diseases

Physical Injuries

Digestive Disorders Based on the End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics Laboratories

Interventional Radiology Centres

Others

Single Lumen Catheter holds major revenue share in power injection infusion market. Whereas, based on modality attachable catheters are expected to observe significant growth rate due to easy operability during the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases account for a major contribution to the power injection infusion market with increasing prevalence.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32004

Cancer will hold a major share of power injection infusion market in the coming decade with the increasing diagnosis. Whereas, based on end-user diagnostics laboratories will continue to dominate the power injection infusion market followed by the interventional radiology centres.

North America will continue to dominate the power injection infusion market in the coming decade with increased research and development in the region. The high rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disease and cancer increases the demand for power injection infusion market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in power injection infusion market with the availability of advanced technology.

Europe also focuses on investment towards research and development activities making it lucrative in power injection infusion market. Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the power injection infusion market during the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

The increasing number of domestic players in Asia-Pacific makes it lucrative for power injection infusion market growth. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe the least growth in power injection infusion market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some key players contributing to the power injection infusion market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Bayer Healthcare, TekMed Pty Ltd., Covidien, AngioDynamics, Bracco S.p.A, Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Ulrich GmBH and others.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com