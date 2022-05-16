Biolistic Particle Delivery System Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Biolistic Particle Delivery System Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is seeing an influx of self-moving smart devices, which ought to extend support to the medical staff by curtailing their supply management or sanitation-related chores. Smart helpers could be used for remote monitoring of oxygen saturation and blood pressure levels for the patients, as they are of utmost importance regarding their health condition. This would be the scenario with the Biolistic Particle Delivery System Market in the subsequent decade.

Biolistic particle delivery system is used to administer particular RNA or DNA into cells to deliver genetic information. In biolistic particle delivery system RNA or DNA is coated over transporter which can be an elemental particle of heavy metal and released with high-velocity acceleration to perforate cell membrane.

This genetic information from plasmid DNA further leads to target tissue transformation to obtain desired results. Hence, biolistic particle delivery system plays a major role in manipulating the genetic structure of the cell by introducing a foreign material.

Biolistic particle delivery system is not only used human but also applicable in plants and animals where plants are inserted pert and drought resistance genes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every 10 out of 1000 people suffer from genetic disorder globally responsible for the heavy loss of life.

Covid-19 impact can reduced and delayed physician’s office visits and hospitalization rate which are expected to slower biolistic particle delivery system market growth for short-term. There has been a significant shift of focus in the healthcare industry to find coronavirus cure delaying research and development activities of the biolistic particle delivery system market.

Manufacturing and supply chain activities of biolistic particle delivery system market are expected to hamper due to nation-wide lockdown situation across the majority of countries in the world amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders is expected to drive the biolistic particle delivery system market growth. Advancements in the field of genetic engineering to propel biolistic particle delivery system market growth. With an increase in research and development activities for genomic medicine, the leading industry players are investing in the biolistic particle delivery system market.

For instance, in July 2020 Novartis International AG and Sangamo Therapeutics announce collaboration for research and development activities in the field of genomic medicine. Increasing awareness and treatment-seeking rate for gene therapy are expected to boost biolistic particle delivery system market growth.

Ethical issues related to gene alteration expected to hamper the biolistic particle delivery system market. Whereas, inaccuracy in the method can hamper the growth of biolistic particle delivery system.

The global biolistic particle delivery system market is classified based on the type of modality, application, end-users and region.

Based on the modality Portable

Fixed Based on the application Genetic vaccination

Cancer gene therapy

Immunomodulation

Genetic pharmacology

Others Based on the end-users Hospitals

Genetic Research Institutes

Speciality Clinics

Others

Portable type holds major revenue share of biolistic particle delivery system market. Based on application, genetic vaccination generates is the most common type for biolistic particle delivery system market with advancements in genetic engineering. Hospital is the largest end-user generating huge revenue share in biolistic particle delivery system market with increasing patient population.

North America will continue to dominate the biolistic particle delivery system market in the coming decade with increased investment on research and development activities for genomic medicine. Europe is the second leading region in biolistic particle delivery system market high rate of prevalence of genetic disorders.

Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the biolistic particle delivery system market during the forecast period with a large patient population in the region. Increasing awareness and the treatment-seeking rate for gene therapy will lead to the growth of the biolistic particle delivery system market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa are untapped regions for biolistic particle delivery system market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some key players contributing in biolistic particle delivery system market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Chintek Technology Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Wealtec Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., (BTX), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Biotechnologies, Inc., and others.

