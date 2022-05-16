Stem Cell-Derived Cells Market 2022 Global Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2031

Nanotech has already made inroads into the healthcare vertical. Scientists, by the end of the year 2021, did create xenobiotics (tiny organic robots) that are capable of self-replicating. Nanotech involves the usage of nanoscale objects and materials like biocompatible nanomaterials, nanorobots, or even nanoelectronic devices to serve exclusive medical purposes like diagnosing/treating living organisms. The Stem Cell-Derived Cells Market would go nan ways in the next 10 years.

Stem cell-derived cells are ready-made human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) and iPS-derived cell lines that are extracted ethically and have been characterized as per highest industry standards. Stem cell-derived cells – iPS cells are derived from the skin fibroblasts from variety of healthy human donors of varying age and gender.

These stem cell-derived cells are then commercialized for use with the consent obtained from cell donors. These stem cell-derived cells are then developed using a complete culture system that is an easy-to-use system used for defined iPS-derived cell expansion.

Majority of the key players in stem cell-derived cells market are focused on generating high-end quality cardiomyocytes as well as hepatocytes that enables end use facilities to easily obtain ready-made iPSC-derived cells. As the stem cell-derived cells market registers a robust growth due to rapid adoption in stem cell–derived cells therapy products, there is a relative need for regulatory guidelines that need to be maintained to assist designing of scientifically comprehensive preclinical studies.

The stem cell-derived cells obtained from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) are initially dissociated into a single-cell suspension and later frozen in vials. The commercially available stem cell-derived cell kits contain a vial of stem cell-derived cells, a bottle of thawing base and culture base.

The increasing approval for new stem cell-derived cells by the FDA across the globe is projected to propel stem cell-derived cells market revenue growth over the forecast years. With low entry barriers, a rise in number of companies has been registered that specializes in offering high end quality human tissue for research purpose to obtain human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) – derived cells.

The increase in product commercialization activities for stem cell-derived cells by leading manufacturers such as Takara Bio Inc. With the increasing rise in development of stem cell based therapies, the number of stem cell-derived cells under development or due for FDA approval is anticipated to increase, thereby estimating to be the most prominent factor driving the growth of stem cell-derived cells market.

However, high costs associated with the development of stem cell-derived cells using complete culture systems is restraining the revenue growth in stem cell-derived cells market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type
  • Stem Cell-Derived Cell Kits
    • Stem Cell-Derived Definitive Endoderm Cell Kits
    • Stem Cell-Derived Beta Cell Kits
    • Stem Cell-Derived Hepatocytes Kits
    • Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes Kits
  • Accessories
End User
  • Hospitals
  • Research and Academic Institutions
  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations/ Contract Manufacturing Organizations

North America and Europe cumulatively are projected to remain most lucrative regions and register significant market revenue share in global stem cell-derived cells market due to the increased patient pool in the regions with increasing adoption for stem cell based therapies.

The launch of new stem cell-derived cells kits and accessories on FDA approval for the U.S. market allows North America to capture significant revenue share in stem cell-derived cells market.

Asian countries due to strong funding in research and development are entirely focused on production of stem cell-derived cells thereby aiding South Asian and East Asian countries to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the major key manufacturers involved in global stem cell-derived cells market are Takara Bio Inc., Viacyte, Inc. and others.

