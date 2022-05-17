What is the Concentration Aspect of the Rail Vehicle Leak Control Market – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down, disrupting their day-to-day operations and restricting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Rolling Stock Containment Market Analysis shows that global demand grew 4.5% YoY in 2021 to a total of 4,224 units. Wagon pans showed positive growth of 4.7% to a total of 2,541 units, while wagon pans grew 4.5% to 929 units.

Market Segments Covered in Rail Vehicle Leakage Control Industry Analysis

By product Rail pans for rail vehicles Railcar track berms Car Containment Mats

By material Fiberglass wagon rails Reinforced concrete berms for railcar tracks aluminum Stainless steel Galvanized steel polyethylene polyvinyl chloride

According to end use Railcar catch tank for power stations Collection tank for rail vehicles Oil and gas industry Containment of leaks in rail vehicles Petrochemical industry Containment of leaks in rail vehicles Other industries



Important insights from the market study

Rail pans are expected to remain the most attractive and likely to see an absolute dollar opportunity of $10,210,000 between 2021 and 2031.

Based on the material, fiberglass composites are expected to be the most lucrative at CAGR 5.7 growth.

Based on the material, the demand for reinforced concrete-based rail vehicle containment tanks is expected to grow 1.5 times during the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe accounted for almost 60% of the total market share in 2020.

The East Asia market is expected to lose 87 BPS in 2021-2031 and become a US$5,400,000 million market by 2031.

“Emerging petrochemical and oil & gas industries present significant opportunities for railcar containment suppliers, with prevention of oil spills a top priority,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

fragmented market

There have been several takeovers and mergers in the rail vehicle leak containment market. In addition to companies already in this industry, many new manufacturers have entered the business. R&D expenditures are made to bring new technologies to market. The presence of numerous players makes the landscape quite fragmented.

In 2020, Century Group partnered with a chemical company in the United States for the installation of rail pans for rail vehicles. These tubs were installed on railroads for loading chemicals.

In 2018, Eagle Manufacturing was acquired by Justrite Safety Group. This acquisition will advance the company’s strategy to better serve customers of industrial safety products, including rail vehicle leakage containment.

