Rail Wheel Sensors Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts Report

The Rail Wheel Sensors Market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds In Upcoming Years. With digital convergence coming across as a pivot, the entire ecosystem inclusive of OEMs, providers, payers, and various other intermediaries is in the orbit. These value-based, end-user-centric models are the focal point. SMAC and IoT are being leveraged to build scalable connected digital platforms. This is the running trend and is expected to be in continuation in the forecast period.

Sensors are one of inseparable component of the monitoring systems in this modern day industrial world. Sensors is used for the conversion of physical parameter such as speed, pressure, temperature etc. into the signal which is electrically measured. In the recent years sensors are playing an important role in the railway sector along with railway infrastructure.Rail wheel sensors are used in railway systems for the detection of defects in wheels to avoid the severe accidents and disasters. Rail wheel sensors are also used for sensing speed, axel spacing, railway track conditions and lubrication. For the high speed trains, wheel defects might damage both the vehicle component and track structure as they run on high speed, so the identification of wheel defect in time is essential.

Rail wheel sensors are manufactured according to the specified standards as they are widely used across the global railway system. Rail wheel sensors helps in the optimization of maintenance cycle of the railway tracks, bogies and wheels and its lower maintenance cost additionally minimizes the life cycle expenses.Rail wheel sensors plays an important role in the remote monitoring of the railway tracks as it can easily transmit the signals. Rail wheel sensors are designed to sustain the changing temperature as well as drastic environmental conditions.

Advancement of railway infrastructure and increasing number of travel passengers can be attributed as primary driving factor for the growth of rail wheel sensors market. Railway sector is giving significant emphasis on passenger safety and betterment of railway infrastructure in order to minimize the number of accidents.

Thus, railway sector is highly emphasizing on remote monitoring activities which in turn will drive the demand for rail wheel sensors. Increasing number of railway projects, metro projects and other projects related to railway infrastructure are estimated to boost the growth of global rail wheel sensors market.Apart from it rail wheel sensors can also installed on the existing railway tracks in developing countries in order to prevent accidents. Rising adoption of automation technologies in railway sector has upsurged the demand for different types of sensors for the better performance of the railways which have positive impact on the rail wheel sensors market.GDP growth, rising population, increasing consumer spending etc. are few of the important factors which indirectly affect the rail wheel sensors market growth. Most of the governments of developed and developing countries have increased their spending on railway infrastructure, which is a positive outlook for the growth of rail wheel sensors market. However the high product cost, high temperature sensitivity and lower replacement might hamper the growth of global rail wheel sensors market.

Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market: Segmentation

basis of its type Single Wheel Sensors

Double Wheel Sensors basis of its application Vision Monitoring

Track-side lubrication monitoring

Hot box and wheel flat detection

Axle spacing and wheel arrangement detection

Speed Measurement

Others basis of its end use Urban Rail Transit

Rail Transport Line

Europe is estimated to be a prominent market for rail wheel sensors owing to the large rolling stock size especially in the Western Europe region. In Latin America public transportation such as railways, metro etc. are mostly preferred, owing to which Latin America is anticipated as a substantial market for rail wheel sensors.

Regions such as North America are estimated to be a potential market for rail wheel sensors owing to the widespread railway network and advanced railway infrastructure. There is a significant rise in the number of railway projects in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries such as China & India.In Japan there is high emphasis on the public transportation such as metros, bullet train etc. Owing to the advancement of railway infrastructure, Asia Pacific can be attributed as promising market for rail wheel sensors with lucrative growth opportunities. Due to the increased adoption of automation technologies for advancement of railway infrastructure Middle East & Africa is considered as strong market for rail wheel sensors.

Frauscher Sensortechnik GmbH, Western-Cullen-Hayes, Inc., Altpro d.o.o., Clearsy Systems Engineering, Argenia Railway Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Javs Technology, Pintsch Tiefenbach, Anhui Landun Photoelectron and Beijing Railtechcn Technology among others.

