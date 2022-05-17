Shift of Automakers from Metals to Plastic to Increase Demand for Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market – States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2442

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market.

Segmentation

The report offers a detailed analysis and forecast on the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market based on a segmental analysis.

Key segments identified in the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market report include resin type, coat type, vehicle type, technology and region.

All the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market segments have been analyzed and important market numbers such as the market share, Y-o-Y growth, and revenue & volume comparison has been offered for these segments.

The report has split the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market regionally into Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

A country-level analysis on all these regional markets for Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings has also been offered in key dedicated chapters of the report.

Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market Scope Of The Report

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR, titled Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2027,” gives a comprehensive analysis on the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market worldwide.

Size of the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market has been evaluated for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2027), and has been delivered in terms of value (US$ Bn) and volume (tons).

The report also offers a detailed analysis and forecast on key segments and the competitive landscape of the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2442

The Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market is expected to witness an increase in volume sales of over 3,500 tons in 2018 over 2017

According to a recent Fact.MR study. Refinish formulations continue to gain center stage in the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market, while water-borne coatings are gaining increased focus for basecoats.

Water borne Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings have gained utter prominence over the years of evolution, primarily driven by environmental and health concerns of the solvent-borne Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings. The study estimates nearly 6 in 10 tons of automotive coating sold worldwide in 2018 to be water-borne. However, demand for waterborne coatings as primer surface layer is likely to witness decline in tandem with increasing palpability of UV cure Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings.

UV cure variants, albeit accounting for minor share of the market currently, have emerged as fast-selling Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings and the status quo is likely to prevail in 2018 and beyond. Demand for solvent borne coatings is expected to remain higher than solvent-borne coatings in 2018, despite concerns regarding their environmental and health impacts. Preference for solvent borne Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings is primarily undergird by their relative superiority in retention of pigments liquid and binding agents.

Acrylics to Remain Preferred Resin for Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings

Fact.MR study opines that acrylics will remain the top-selling resin in the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market, as these resins witness predominant use in passenger cars, trailed by fluoropolymers. However, recent shift in manufacturer preferences have led the demand for amines and poly alkyds, and it is highly likely that these resins will record relatively faster volume sales in 2018 and beyond.

Shares of the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market are expected to remain clustered at the top and splintered at the bottom. Top 5 players will collectively account for nearly 40% share of the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market. Supremacy of these players will be upheld by their sound operations and robust sales infrastructure worldwide. Small and mid-sized Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings manufacturers are focused toward collaborations with established players as a key expansion strategy to strengthen their distribution and manufacturing capabilities.

Leading Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings manufacturing companies emphasize providing automotive OEMs and key Tier 1 customers with value-added, best-in-class service products. These products are targeted at cutting down cost for customers while increasing their shareholder value in the Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market. Provision of cost-effective structure management to customers for maintaining safety standards and enabling process optimization, is a key focus area of leading Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings market players.

“Lightweighting of vehicles and the shift toward low-temperature curing have been driving advancements in Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings in recent years, with leading manufacturers exploring use of high-strength plastics and carbon fiber-reinforced polymers. Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings manufacturers are also concentrating on the development of “smart coatings” that feature enhanced performance characteristics including solar-reflective functionalities and self-healing or dirt-phobic,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2442



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings, Sales and Demand of Solvent Borne Automotive Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com