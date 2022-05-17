Bicycle Sharing Market Reviewed in a New Research Study

Bicycle Sharing Market: Dynamics

Increasing the need for urban transportation has resulted in an increasing number of vehicles including passenger cars and two-wheelers which led to heavy traffic congestion as well as noise pollution. To reduce the above mention issues, the government of many countries such as India, China, and Germany are supporting bicycle sharing systems through developing road infrastructure which is particularly utilized for riding bicycles.

Moreover, growing awareness among the population about the adoption of bicycles for short distance commute is also another factor that is estimated to boost the growth of bicycle sharing market.

Many bicycle sharing companies are focusing on the expansion of its electric bicycle fleet to capture substantial share in the bicycle sharing market. Many developing nations such as China, and India, electric bicycles are gaining traction in the market due to its ease of operation as well as more economical as compared to conventional or electric two-wheelers.

With the advancement in technologies, such as proliferation in GPS, prepaid payment options, IoT and reduced cost of tracking and locking systems for bicycles has led to the increase in the number of sharing bicycle fleet across the globe.

Additionally, with the introduction of dockless bicycle sharing system, there is significant increase in the number of sharing bicycle users in the developing and developed nations as these system saves the times to park the bicycles and also encourage the people to travel through bicycle for short-distance commute.