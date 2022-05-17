Bicycle Suspension Market Analysis Impressively Growing Latest Technology Trends With Top Manufactures And Business Opportunities

Bicycle Suspension Market: Introduction

A bicycle suspension absorbs small bumps while letting the wheels move up and down. Suspension provides better control as it keeps the tires in contact with the ground. Bicycle suspension also helps improve quality as it helps the bike to absorb huge shocks when landing jumps.

Suspension also exhibit a more or less dampening effect, they gradually expand back to preset position after the relative compression. There are two types of suspension primarily: front and rear. Of these, fork suspension is a predominant type of front suspension which works similar to the front suspension of a motorcycle.

Whereas, the rear suspension designs are so much in number as the number of bicycle makes. Mostly, design of the frame and the linkage differentiates one bicycle from another. Bicycles with only the front suspension or single suspension are known as hardtail bicycles.

Whereas bicycles which have suspension in booth front as well as rear wheel as called as full suspension bikes or dual suspension bikes. Due to above mentioned causes, the demand for bicycle suspension is predicted to see noteworthy growth thus paying to the global bicycle suspension market during the forecast period.

Bicycle Suspension Market: Dynamics

Cycling activities such as adventure sports, professional cycling has grown considerably over the past decade which is expected to create striking opportunities for market growth. Besides, growth in racing, off-road riding and dirt biking is anticipated to boost the growth of bicycle suspension market in the coming years.

Bicycle suspension provide better ride quality and safety for mountain bikers, whereas customization of bicycle provides lucrative aftermarket opportunities for bicycle suspension market.

Bicycle suspension make the bicycle relatively heavy which slows its down on the climb. Also, bicycles with high quality suspensions make the bicycle costs expensive. Furthermore, bicycle suspensions need regular maintenance. All these factors may collectively impede the growth of bicycle suspension market in the coming years.

From high-frequency trail vibrations to big-hit compressions innovations have been made by number of manufacturers operating in the market. To make suspension stay active and provide better control manufacturers are making developments.

Bicycle Suspension Market: Segmentation

On the basis of suspension type
  • Front Suspension
  • Rear Suspension
  • Seat Suspension
On the basis of bicycle type
  • Mountain Bicycle
  • Cruiser Bicycle
  • Road Bicycle
  • Youth Bicycle
  • Hybrid/Cross Bicycle
  • Electric Bicycle
On the basis of sales channel
  • OEM
  • Aftermarket
On the basis of distribution channel
  • Online
  • Offline

Bicycle Suspension Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players identified across the value chain in the global Bicycle Suspension market are:

  • KHS bicycle
  • Hayes Performance Systems
  • Öhlins Racing AB
  • Marzocchi
  • FOX Factory, Inc
  • RockShox Inc.
  • X Fusion Shox
  • Dah Ken Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • SR Suntour
  • HILLOCK

