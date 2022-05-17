Bottled Tea Market Is Projected To Grow At Nearly 4% CAGR Through 2027

Rockville, US, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global consumption of bottled tea is expected to surpass 41 Mn Liters, growing at a Y-o-Y of 3.4% in 2018 over 2017. Overall growth of the bottled tea market can be attributed to,

Increasing appetite for specialty teas and their easier availability

Health conscious consumers preference for healthful tea beverages

Millennials’ developing palate for different RTD bottled tea flavors

Accessibility of bottled tea across various sales channels

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2371

“The bottled tea marketplace is heavily impacted by evolving consumer sentiments wherein vendor revenues dwindled half a decade ago on the back of a contagious low- or no-sugar beverage trend. As manufacturers ramped up the production of no-sugar tea varieties, the bottled tea market has surpassed US$ 47 Bn in 2017 and the status quo is highly likely to continue in 2018,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

The study opines that the demand for still variety of bottled tea will witness over 35 Mn Liters consumption globally in 2018. However, sparkling tea revenues are set to grow at a 6% Y-o-Y in 2018 over 2017. This rapid expansion can be attributed to growing demand among millennials and generation Z for sparkling tea, in particular, sparkling ice tea. The bottled tea marketplace is witnessing manufacturer investments in introducing new varieties of sparkling ice tea.

Conventional bottled tea has remained the primary choice among tea lovers until the arrival of organic tea variant. Fact.MR finds that the consumption of conventional variants will hold over 80% of the total bottled tea consumption in 2018. However, demand for organic variants is growing rapidly wherein consumption will increase over 4 Mn Liters in 2018 over 2017.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2371

Fact.MR study finds 30% of bottled tea consumed to be black tea in 2018. Black tea continues to remain the highly popular tea blends and is consumed for its potential health benefits.

Fact.MR estimated green tea occupied one-fourth of the global bottled tea consumption in 2017. Traditional recognition of green tea as a medicine and a higher concentration of antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) continue to encourage green tea consumption globally.

The retail shelves of multiple stores and online channels now have a variety of organic bottled tea. Staying ahead of consumer demand, manufacturers of organic bottled tea are actively engaged in expansion activities.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2371

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights of the bottled tea market, the bottled tea market report also covers other facets of the market that hold significant influence on the progress of the bottled tea market.

A thorough discussion as such can answer some of the important questions of business professionals interested in the bottled tea market.

What will be the impact of megatrends on the tea market and preference for bottled tea in the future?

Which region will lead the production and consumption of bottled tea during the forecast period?

Amid extensive popularity of coffee and development of bottled coffee, how will bottled tea market progress?

Among different types of bottled tea – still and sparkling, which type will be highly preferred in the future?

Segmentation

The bottled tea market is segmented based on product type, nature, flavor and sales channel.

This structure of the bottled tea market is thoroughly discussed in this section of the bottled tea market.

Based on product type, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into still bottled tea and sparkling bottled tea.

Further, the bottled tea market segmentation based on sales channel includes HORECA, modern trade, specialty store, departmental stores, convenient store, online retailers, drug stores and other sales channels.

By nature, the bottled tea market is sub-segmented into organic and conventional bottled tea.

Crucial insights in the Bottled Tea Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Bottled Tea Market Basic overview of the, Bottled Tea Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Bottled Tea Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Bottled Tea Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Bottled Tea Market stakeholders.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616