Eucalyptus Oil Market Expected to Reach Nearly US$ 900 Million in Revenues By 2022

A sluggish expansion has been estimated for the global eucalyptus oil market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Global sales of eucalyptus oil are estimated to account for US$ 900 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Over the past few years, eucalyptus oil is being adopted for aromatherapy applications, coupled with surging demand form food & beverage, and personal care products. Consumer preferences have been inclining towards naturally derived essential oils, such as eucalyptus oil, which in turn has compelled the manufacturers to develop innovative applications in personal care products. The eucalyptus oil has been discerned to overcome side-effects pertaining to conventional medicines and drugs. Eucalyptus oil’s antiseptic properties have driven its adoption in pharmaceutical products as well as medicinal supplements, helping individuals with respiratory problems, and high blood pressure. The aforementioned factors will sustain the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Eucalyptus Globulus

Eucalyptus Kochii

Eucalyptus Polybractea Nature Natural

Organic Application Therapeutics

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances

Cleaning & Home

Others Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

