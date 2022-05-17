Global Hams Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 3% By 2031

The global hams market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 47billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2020-2030). A spike in number of food outlets and quick service restaurants (QSRs) across the globe continues to fuel the global hams market growth. Manufacturers of hams are benefiting directly from increased consumer demand for processed meat products and improved cold chain systems.

Presently, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the hams market is experiencing significant setbacks. Disruptions in global supply chain, challenges in raw material procurement, and movement restrictions are creating sales and logistical nightmares for market players. Furthermore, mass closure of restaurants and foodservice markets, which account for almost half of the overall ham consumption, continues to generate stagnancy in the global hams market.

Key Takeaways of the Global Hams Market Study

  • China leads the global hams market, capturing a market share of over 45% in 2020. The country holds a large number of established meat processors and emerging ham facilities.
  • Fresh/chilled hams remain highly preferred over their frozen counterparts and are expected to account for over 65% of the total sales by 2030.
  • Strong demand for fresh/chilled hams from households and retail and foodservice chains continues to offer tailwinds to the market growth.
  • During the last five years, household demand for hams has been on a significant rise, attributing to robust expansion of retail chains and high popularity of e-Commerce platforms.

Hams Market: Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of hams market on the basis of form, process, buyer, sales channel across eight regions.

Form

  • Fresh / Chilled
  • Frozen

Process

  • Air Dried Cured Hams
  • Smoked Hams

Buyer

  • Food Processor & Manufacturers
  • HoReCa Sector
  • Residential Buyers

Sales Channel

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket
  • Independent Retailers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers

Regions

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • South East Asia
  • India
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Hams Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Hams Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Hams Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Hams Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Hams Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Hams Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Hams Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Hams Marketis  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Hams Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Hams Market growth.

