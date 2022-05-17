Blood Collection Tubes For Liquid Biopsy Market In China Is Expected To Surge Ahead At A Mammoth CAGR Of Over 22% By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Surpassing revenues worth US$ 215 Mn in 2019, sales of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are poised to see a healthy growth outlook at 6% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Despite being an essential diagnostic product in the practice of laboratory biopsy testing, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is still young, and the application scope remains majorly limited to research industry.

High product availability is limited to developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Oceania. However, increased application of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in genetic diagnostics and other common diagnostic procedures is likely to bolster demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in following years.

The healthcare industry is consistently witnessing an increase in the number of biopsy procedures every year, globally, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Growing awareness and rise in cancer screening procedures has led to the growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market which in turn has increased the rate of early diagnosis of cancer.

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Product

ccfDNA Tubes ccfDNA Isolation Kits cfRNA Tubes ccfRNA Isolation Kits CTC Tubes gDNA Tubes gDNA Isolation Kits Intracellular RNA Tubes Intracellular RNA Kits NIPT



Key Takeaways – Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy

Healthcare centers would show remarkable growth in adoption of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy owing to the rise in number of research activities.

Increasing prevalence of cancers will remain one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market.

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is a fragmented landscape.

Growing demand for single needle penetration for multiple tests is identified as the key growth engine, pushing adoption of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

Essential Takeaways from the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

