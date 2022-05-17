Rapid Growth In Industrial Development Mostly In Developing Countries, Has Amplified Demand For Vacuum Degreasers

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Vacuum Degreaser sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Consumption Analysis of Vacuum Degreasers from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031 As per the demand outlook by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, market value of vacuum degreasers increased at around 3% CAGR, with the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, France, and Turkey holding significant share in the global market. With growing concerns of end users towards the cleaning of metal products in manufacturing industries, the market for vacuum degreasers is forecast to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% over the next 10 years. The robotic vacuum degreaser market saw a downfall in 2020 due to COVID-19, and worldwide revenues fell 6.4% year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that the use of industrial vacuum degreasers will grow 2.1X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031, at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% .

As per Fact.MR's vacuum degreaser market insights, global revenue totaled US$ 868.7 Mn in 2020.

in 2020. Adoption of vacuum degreasers above 200 kg capacity will accelerate at the highest pace.

Top 10 providers of applications for hydrocarbon vacuum degreasing held 30% market share in 2020.

market share in 2020. Global shipments of manual vacuum degreasers are expected to increase 6.4% by 2031 to over 34,470 units .

by 2031 to over . While use of vacuum degreasing solvents in the casting & metal working industry was impacted by COVID-19, over the decade, long-term forecasts look good, especially for automotive application.

How is Growing Interest for Cleaning Mechanical Products Triggering Demand for Vacuum Vapor Degreasing Solvents? Manufacturing industries across the globe are gradually converging on sustainable development of projects for cleaning of mechanical components. Vacuum degreaser solvents are an essential product for the process maintenance of machines as well as vehicle parts, as they prevent mechanical components from rusting by eliminating impurities as well as other unwanted testimonies from machine parts. Moreover, the function of vacuum vapour degreasers results in reduced maintenance and minimization of manpower constraints. This is precisely why demand for vacuum degreasers is swelling from end-use industries, and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years. Vacuum degreasing equipment manufacturing companies are progressively taking efforts to make use of standard airless vacuum vapour degreaser equipment for multiple industries. For instance, in 2019, Baron Blakeslee launched a new product, Baronette Vapor Degreaser, which comes with a capacity of 55 gallon drums. This degreaser has been designed to be affordable for small & medium manufacturing companies, having small size where solvents like n-propyl bromide can be used. Rise in government regulations regarding workplace sanitation and CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) in various manufacturing industries is pushing sales of vacuum degreasers. Manufacturers of vacuum degreasers around the globe are executing good manufacturing practices, owing to regulations related to the environment imposed by regulatory bodies and the FDA. Rapid growth in industrial development, mostly in developing countries, has amplified demand for vacuum degreasers. Rise in consciousness regarding the harmful effects and industrial cleaning of contagions are key factors for the increase in demand for industrial vacuum degreasers.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. launched a new vacuum degreasing machine called Hi NVD-10. This newly launched product uses hydrocarbon solvents to achieve lower environmental impact and high-quality cleaning. In 2020, Bel Air Finishing Supply Corporation partnered with Philips Federal to support the complete operational cell for post processing of vacuum degreasers. In 2020, Ecoclean Machines Private Limited launched a new product called UCMSmartline vacuum degreaser. This newly launched product has multi-chamber immersion cleaning systems in which parts are inserted by a standard automatic transport system In 2020, Bel Air Finishing Supply Corporation partnered with Boston Gear for the super polishing process of their tools by using vacuum degreasers. In 2020, Emerson Electric Co. announced the acquisition of Progea Group. This acquisition will create new resources and capabilities to subsidize end to end software and hardware that is key to automation solutions by using an integrated package of IOT, visualization and controls In 2020, Covid-19 led to cancellation of trade shows for marketing of the product, with the company launching a new product called VARIO digitally. In 2019, the company expanded their sales network in China by partnering with Keweixin. This partnership will enable it to serve the demand in East Asia. In 2019, Baron Blakeslee launched a new product, Baronette Vapor Degreaser, which comes with the capacity of 55 gallon drums. This degreaser has been designed to be affordable for small manufacturing companies, having small size; solvents like n-propyl bromide can be used. In 2018, the company expanded its manufacturing sector to India to serve the South Asia region

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering vacuum degreasers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Vacuum Degreaser Industry Research

By Capacity Up to 50 Kg Vacuum Degreasers 50 – 200 Kg Vacuum Degreasers Above 200 Kg Vacuum Degreasers

By Application Vacuum Degreasers for Aerospace Vacuum Degreasers for Automotive Vacuum Degreasers for Industrial Machining Vacuum Degreasers for Casting & Metal Working Vacuum Degreasers for Semiconductors & Electronics Vacuum Degreasers for Medical Others

By Design Top Load Vacuum Degreasers Front Load Vacuum Degreasers

By Operation Automatic Vacuum Degreasers Semi-automatic Vacuum Degreasers



