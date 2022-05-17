Awareness Regarding Skin Healthcare to Propel the Self-Tanning Care Demand

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Self-tanning care products is gaining traction globally owing to rise in disposable income along with rising awareness regarding health risks due to sun exposure. Also, attributed to the rise in skin cancer cases, popularity and purchase of self-tanning products have risen thus indicating substantial growth in sales over the forecast period. Further, more companies are starting to diversify their product line and opt for innovative ways to enter into the market. This in turn has been beneficial for customers which in turn has propelled the demand for product. Owing to these factors Fact.MR estimates self-tanning care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over next ten years.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Self-Tanning Care Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Self-Tanning Care Product Market?

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the self-tanning care product market are

ST. Tropez

Loreal

Organic Pharmacy

Clarins

Jergens

Lancome

and Isle of Paradise.

Manufacturers have been well positioned in the market for a while and are coming up with innovative products to gain traction. Also players have opted for key organic strategies such as product launches and innovation.

