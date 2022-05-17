Oligopolistic Nature of Bergamot Supply Chain Continues to Pose Supply-Demand Challenges – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Along with the fragrance, the bergamot oil has disinfectant properties and the combination of these properties are explored in the fragrance industry to manufacture fragrance oils that are used in the production of perfumes, deodorants, aromatherapy oils, air fresheners, cosmetics, skincare products, and scented candles.



Pharma Sector Focusing on Exploring Bergamot Oil’s Applications as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

Bergamot oil have been thoroughly investigated by the scientific community for their health benefits.

Some of the active ingredients of the bergamot oil are studied to deliver anti-microbial, sedative and anxiolytic properties that are used for the treatment of upper respiratory tract disorders, depressive disorder and hyperhidrosis among others.

The pharmaceutical industry also utilizes bergamot oil to absorb the unpleasant smells of medicinal products in addition to its health benefits. In addition, bergamot oil has been added to various country’s official pharmacopoeias, thereby propelling the growth of the bergamot oil market.

Stringent Regulations – A Challenge/Opportunity for Bergamot Oil Market Players

The use of essential oil in therapeutics is strictly monitored by NAHA and the New Direction of Aromatics does not recommend ingestion of essential oil as therapeutic.

Further, although bergamot oil is enlisted in the EU legislation of cosmetics, strict monitoring and frequent update of the safe natural fragrant ingredient list continue to pose challenges of compliance to manufacturers. On the other hand, compliance with regulatory standards can increase product transparency and help manufacturers to improve their brand image in the bergamot oil market.

Competitive Landscape

A dashboard view of the key stakeholders in the bergamot oil market is provided in the competitive landscape section. A piece of exhaustive information regarding bergamot oil key producers, SMEs, and suppliers is provided in the company profiles section.

key companies profiled in the bergamot oil market report include

Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA)

Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Bontoux S.A.S.

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.

Citrus Oleo

Symrise AG

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

do Terra International

Following the increased demand for essential oils, key players in the bergamot oil market are engaged in business strategies such as expansion and novel product introduction.

For instance, Symrise, a leading global supplier of bergamot oil has acquired Citratus Fragrâncias Indûstria e Comércio Ltda to strengthen their market position in the lucrative Brazil market.



