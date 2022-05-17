Global Industrial Parts Washer Market Is Anticipated To Grow With Mid-Single-Digit CAGR During The Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

In industries, periodic maintenance of machineries and tools is very important in order to optimize efficiency of the machines. Dirt, grease, oil and carbon gets accumulated on the parts of the machine over the periodic time, which results into decreased effectiveness. Industrial parts washers are used to clean the machineries and tools. It effectively removes contaminants from parts in short time cycle without degrading the part’s surface, which enables the machine or tool work efficiently.

Global industrial parts washer market is anticipated to grow with mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031) owing to increased awareness regarding periodic maintenance of machinery and efforts being taken by governments of the countries especially in Asia Pacific, to boost the manufacturing industry creates great opportunity for the industrial parts washer manufacturers.

Industrial Parts Washer Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global industrial parts washer market is being studied under technology, washer, cleaning agent, application end use industry, and region.

By Washer type Conveyor Washer Drum Washer Rotary Basket Washer Cabinet Washer

By Technology Burn-off Degreasers Fluidized Bed Immersion Tank Cleaning System Thermal De-burring Systems Ultrasonic Cleaning Spray Washer Green Parts Washer

By Cleaning Agent Aqueous based Solvent based Semi aqueous based

By Transmission Manual Semi-Automatic Automatic

By End Use Industry Automotive industry Aerospace industry General Manufacturing industry Medical industry Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



