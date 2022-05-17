Weight Loss Remains the Most Sought after Objective among Consumers of Powder Dietary Supplements – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Rising demand for products with high protein and nutritional value is reflecting positively on the global powder dietary supplements market. Governments in emerging countries such as China and India are promoting health and wellness programs, which is further leading to higher consumption of powder dietary supplements in these densely populated countries. In developed countries consumers are becoming more conscious about their physical appearance.

Global Powder Dietary Supplements Market: Competition Analysis

Extensive study of the global landscape for powder dietary supplements reveals key developmental strategies of the most prominent players in the powder dietary supplements market.

Some of the leading companies participating in the global powder dietary supplements ecosystem include Glanbia plc, Herbalife International, Inc, DuPont, DSM, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alphabet Holding Company, Inc., and Amway Corporation.

A large number of these players are considering strategic partnerships as the key to enhanced market footprint, which includes food and pharma leaders as well as food science research institutes. Brands are preferring partnerships for an improved product functionality and innovation.

GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd. recently launched Horlicks Protein+ targeting the supposedly protein-deficient working professionals in emerging countries. An important strategic move by Nestle, the leader in the food industry, is being claimed to enable the company to stay ahead of the game in the global powder dietary supplements marketplace.

As the current consumer demographic prefers a personalized approach to their dietary needs, Nestle recently announced a unique, nutrition program that makes use of top-of-the-line technology tools such as Artificial Intelligence, DNA testing, and Instagram for delivering a highly customized dietary recommendation that also includes powder dietary supplements.

While a number of startups had already initiated this program to a limited extent, Nestle is profoundly expanding its reach.

Following assertions on the global market for powder dietary supplements will be vital to the market’s future prospects

Currently, North America accounts for the largest revenue share of the global powder dietary supplements market. The region will remain a key market for dietary supplements throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of over 9%. The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing consumer awareness and rising standard of living. China and India are expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities for market players over the next couple of years.

By ingredients, the vitamins & minerals segment currently commands for more than 45.7% share of the market. Between 2017 and 2022, this segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6%, growing at around US$ 981.3 Mn annually over the course of the forecast period. This is primarily owing to robust consumption of vitamin products that are water soluble and can be easily consumed.

Pharmacy drug stores will remain the leading distribution channel for powder dietary supplements during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, pharmacy drug stores currently command for nearly 38.5% share of the market.

By end user, demand for powder dietary supplement will continue to be high among women. The women end use segment of the market is expected to increase from US$ 11,266.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,686.7 Mn by 2022-end, representing a CAGR of over 8%. Meanwhile, the men segment is currently accounts for more than 29% share of the global market in terms of revenue. During the forecast period, the senior citizen segment is likely to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6,326 Mn.

