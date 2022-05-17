Rise In Awareness Amongst Meat Consuming Population To Increase Usage Of Ionophore Globally

According to Fact.MR, the global Ionophores Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Ionophores are used as feed additives in livestock.

Prominent Key players of the Ionophores Market survey report

  • Nutritech International Ltd
  • BioVision Inc.
  • JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL
  • MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP
  • Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Global Ionophores Market Segmentation

The global Ionophores market can be segmented on the basis of class as:

  • Carboxylic Ionophore
  • Neutral ionophore
  • Others

The global Ionophores market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

  • Bambermycin
  • Lasalocid
  • Maduramicin
  • Monensin
  • Narasin
  • Nystatin
  • Salinomycin
  • Semduramicin
  • Others

The global Ionophores market can be segmented on the basis of dosage form as:

  • Liquid
  • Powder
  • Capsule
  • Others

The global Ionophores market can be segmented on the basis of end use application as:

  • Feed Additive
    • Cattle
    • Beef
    • Poultry
    • Others

The global Ionophores market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania

