Surgical Drill Bits Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2029

Surgical Drill Bits Market 2022

The global Surgical Drill Bits Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 5% in the upcoming period, reaching US$ 230 Mn by the year 2019-2029. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.

The global surgical drill bits market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 5% over the period of 2019-2029, owing to rise in adoption of surgical drill bits in neurosurgery such as craniotomy. In 2019, global sales of surgical drill bits is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 230 Mn.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24085

PMR reveals that around 7 million people in the U.S. required hospitalization due to orthopedic conditions, of which 10% of patients have orthopedic impairment issue, leading to an upsurge in the demand for surgical drill bits. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons stated that on an average 29 surgeries performed in a month by orthopedic surgeons are related to sport injuries are bone fractures which require surgical drill bits.

Company Profiles: Dentsply Sirona

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Dental

Integra Life Science

Stryker Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Conmed Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

De Soutter Medical

ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

KellMed Sales Ltd

ETGAR Medical Implant Systems

MSI France

IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/24085

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Drill Bits Market Study

Standard solid surgical drill bits continue to account for major share of the manufacturers’ bottom lines, while more focus has been placed on increasing the production of cannulated drill bits, as they efficiently aid in minimal access surgery and newer requirements such as cost effectiveness and improved tactile advantages.

Adoption of single use surgical drill bits has been gaining momentum in developed economies, owing to high healthcare expenditure and availability of favourable reimbursement scenario.

The North American and European regions are expected to collectively account for ~60% of revenue share of the surgical drill bits market.

India, China and Brazil are top three developing markets for surgical drill bits, which are estimated to gain ~10% of the revenue share of global surgical drill bits market in 2019.

“Increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, spinal deformities, and spinal injuries are primarily responsible for the growth of the surgical drill bits market. With the rise of minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, the war of innovation supremacy among the manufacturers is likely to be quite strong going forward,” says the PMR analyst.

Tier 1 Players to Account for Half of the Total Revenue Share

Dentsply Sirona, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Integra Life Sciences and Stryker Corporation are leading players of surgical drill bits market. In 2018, these top five players accounted for over 55% share in the surgical drill bits market. Dentsply Sirona remains the leading supplier of surgical drill bits, backed by the company’s reliance on inorganic growth strategies and expansion of its territorial reach and business. Other key market participants such as Arthrex, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet collectively account for a prominent market share owing to their emphasis on product innovation and collaborations with hospitals and orthopedic surgeons.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical drill bits market in its new study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product (standard solid drill bits, cannulated drill bits, and calibrated drill bits), function (cutting, tapping, marking, and shaping), application (orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental surgery, general surgery, and veterinary), and end user (hospitals, office based clinics, ambulatory surgical centers) in seven key regions.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24085

Surgical Drill Bits Market – Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market of Surgical Drill Bits Market

Changing Surgical Drill Bits Market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the Surgical Drill Bits Market

Historical, current, and projected Surgical Drill Bits Market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Surgical Drill Bits Market

Competitive landscape of the Surgical Drill Bits Market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Surgical Drill Bits Market performance

Must-have information for Surgical Drill Bits Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com