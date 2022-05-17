Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2022, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-17— /EPR Network/ —

Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

In cancer, solid tumors are formed by aggregation of abnormal tissues that do not comprise of any liquid or cyst. These solid tumors are of two types namely benign and malignant. The treatment of these solid tumors is tough and it requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as, surgeons, radiologists, radiation specialists, oncologists, and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated through chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery.

However, at present, surgery is the most appropriate treatment option for cancer solid tumors. Chemotherapy is frequently used along with other types of solid tumor treatment i.e. surgery and radiation. Solid tumor therapeutics are pharmaceutical products that specifically treat various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and others. For oncology treatments, solid tumor therapeutics are continuing to pave the way in the global oncology therapeutics market as an effective anti-cancer therapy.

Increasing incidences of solid tumor among cancer patients and growing prevalence of various types of metastatic cancers are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. For instance, in 2012, World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that globally around 8.2 Mn people died due to cancer. Among them breast, colorectal, liver and lung cancers, were among the primary causes of cancer deaths. Most common forms of solid tumors include neuroblastoma and brain tumors (glioma and medulloblastoma) and other solid tumors include osteosarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma.

Increasing investment in clinical trials along with R&D of cancer drugs, increasing expenditure in cancer treatment, and unmet demand for effective cancer treating drug are other key factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. However, high cost of cancer therapy, increase in drug patent cliff, and increasing volume of generic therapeutic products are anticipated to be the growth hampering factors for the global solid tumor therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation

by Application Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others by Type of Therapy Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

The development of biosimilars is one of the emerging trends that is captivating the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. Unlike generic drugs, biosimilars are almost same as originator compound. These products are low cost therefore, the adoption of these therapeutic products is very high. Some of the major biologics available for the treatment of solid tumors therapeutics include Herceptin, Avastin, MabThera, and Erbitux.

Based on application, breast cancer and prostate cancer are expected to contribute the largest share in terms of value to the global solid tumor therapeutics market due to increasing incidences of these types of diseases. Based on type of therapy, chemotherapy segment is expected to contribute the maximum value share among other therapy types through 2024.

On the basis of regional presence, global solid tumor therapeutics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global solid tumor therapeutics market in terms of value due to high prevalence of breast and prostate cancer in the region.

The European region majorly has a high incidence rate of colorectal cancer and lung cancer segments. The Asia-Pacific and Latin America region on the other hand are expected to represent the highest growth rate during the forecast.

Some of the major players in global solid tumor therapeutics market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca plc, Biogen Idec, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Report

How is the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market?

