Solar Powered Wheelchair Market, Competitive Landscape Growth, Size and Share Forecast to 2031

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market 2022

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Precision healthcare would be the buzzword. Thus, the Solar Powered Wheelchair Market would be going automation ways going forward.

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market: Dynamics

With the increasing incidence rate of ambulatory disabilities the demand for wheelchairs is expected to upsurge. Though electric powered wheelchairs are preferred over manual wheelchairs, the cost becomes a constraint for its usage. To overcome such barriers, the research undertaking for solar powered wheelchair is considerably increasing past few years.

The researches undertaken to combine electric and solar powered wheelchairs to increase the runtime will eventually attract industry players towards commercializing these wheelchairs. Moreover, added features such as USB ports, solar panel shades and joy stick will further makes these wheelchairs user –friendly. All these factors will increase the demand and market for solar powered wheelchairs.

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market: Segmentation

On the basis of components the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

Solar panel

Battery

Charger

Control circuit

Others (wheels, converter, USB port)

Solar panel: researchers are trying to develop breakthrough technologies which can double the amount of solar energy generated by solar cells. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a solar thermo photovoltaic device. The device increases the amount of energy solar panel generate by installing an additional layer which harnesses some of the energy wasted by current solar panels.

On the basis of disabilities the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

Mobility disabilities

Lower extremity disabilities

Cerebral palsy

Spinal cord injury

On the basis of stakeholders the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

Users

Government authorities

Rehabilitation service

Supporting organizations

Rehabilitation personnel

