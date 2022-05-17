Sales of Enterprise Network Equipment Market To Surge In Coming Years Owing To Growing Adoption Across Use Industries : FactMR

The global market for enterprise network equipment is projected to reach over US$ 18 Billion by 2027 according to the recent report published by Fact.MR. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies coupled with the popularity of software defined network architectures is creating demand for the enterprise network equipment market.

“Enterprise network equipment is the communication backbone of a company that allows connectivity between pcs and other electronic devices across departments and workgroups. The device provides scalability and interoperability, which enables companies to improve their external and internal data management”.

Storage, networking, and server virtualization, along with the growing need for cloud-based business IT solutions, are dramatically changing enterprise IT, networking, and communications to technologically sophisticated machinery alternatives such as enterprise network equipment. Enterprise network equipment is being extensively used to mix, divide, switch direct packets of data on a computer or telecommunications network. The exponential increase in the amount of IoT-enabled devices has dramatically risen safety hazards, on the basis of that organizations are deploying enterprise network security solutions to make endpoints and unsecured apps and devices visible.

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Phenomenon Complimenting Enterprise Network Equipment

Fact.MR found that the propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing substantially to the development of enterprise network equipment market. In addition, the launch of your own device (BYOD) policy to expand the mobile workforce is anticipated to increase the development of enterprise network equipment market. The BYOD trend representing the notion of any device being used anywhere stimulates the need for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications.

In addition to this, small and medium-sized enterprises are investing in enterprise network equipment to make technological adjustments and promote their expansion objectives. The rapid implementation of cloud computing technology in businesses is accountable for the development of the enterprise network equipment industry. Government projects in developing nations are aiming to create smart cities and enhancing the technological contribution that is supposed to boost the demand for enterprise network equipment. As a result, all such factors are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global enterprise network equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment, vertical and region.

Equipment Vertical Region Routers BFSI North America Ethernet Switches Healthcare & Lifesciences Latin America WLAN Controllers Communication, Media & Services Europe Retail Middle East Manufacturing Africa Energy & Utility APAC Other Verticals

Enterprise Network Equipment Market – Evolving from a Single Vendor Monopoly to a Multi-Vendor Industry

Presently, the market for enterprise network equipment is extremely competitive and consists of a number of key players such as Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Dell EMC, A10 Networks and Juniper Systems. In terms of market share, some of the main players are presently leading the market.

These players with significant market shares are concentrating on extending their client base across overseas nations. These businesses are leveraging strategic cooperative measures to boost their market share and boost their profitability. Companies operating on the market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment systems to improve their product capacities. In January 2016, Jupiter systems purchased BTI Systems, a cloud and metro networking supplier. This purchase has allowed Jupiter to quickly deliver open & automated packet optical transport solutions that equip its own “NorthStar” Controller with network management characteristics to allow end-to-end shipping characteristics.

