Sales Revenue of Automotive Knee Airbags Market To Soar In Near Future Owing To Growing Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Automotive knee airbags market is expected to experience above-average growth, registering 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Automotive knee airbags play an important role in passenger safety during a collision. Knee airbags are located below the steering on driver’s side and below the glove box on passenger side. Knee airbags protect against leg injuries, keeping the occupant in a proper position. Automotive manufacturers are installing airbags to protect passengers from severe injuries and to gain top safety ratings during the crash test program.

This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global automotive knee airbags market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies. According to a study by Fact.MR, the global automotive knee airbags market is expected to experience steady growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 182.5 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Automobile manufacturers are deploying various in-vehicle safety features, among these, knee airbag is considered to be an important safety feature in a car. In-vehicle safety standards are also being introduced in various countries, along with this, increasing customer preference for vehicles with top safety ratings are some of the factors accelerating the global automotive knee airbags market..

The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global automotive knee airbags market. Considering the interconnectedness of the automotive knee airbags market to global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.

In a bid to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global automotive knee airbags market, the report offers readers a roundup of the latest trends impacting the market. As the automotive sector is ever-evolving, staying abreast with latest trends and developments is paramount to formulating key business strategies. Information on supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing, and list of distributors are offered to readers in this section.

Considering the wide scope of global automotive knee airbags market, the Fact.MR report provides an in-depth and segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global automotive knee airbags market is segmented on the basis of coating type, yarn type, sales channel, vehicle type and region. Through this section, the report provides country-wise forecast on all the key parameters.

The concluding section of the report profiles companies operating in the global automotive knee airbags market. Companies of all sizes, including market leaders, established players, and market entrants are profiled in this section. The competitive intelligence offers information on company overview and other important parameters, such as product offerings and key financials.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Knee Airbags Market

Europe is expected to be the largest market for automotive knee airbags during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Europe automotive knee airbags market is estimated to reach just over US$ 50 million revenue by the end of 2022.

North America is expected to be the second most lucrative market in automotive knee airbags. Owing to the imposition of various in-vehicle safety standards by the government and race among automotive manufacturers to earn top safety ratings is boosting the automotive knee airbags market in North America.

Neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are expected to account for nearly three-fourth of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are projected to surpass US$ 100 million revenues towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, silicone coated automotive knee airbags are also expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Compared to polyester automotive knee airbags, nylon automotive knee airbags are expected to experience above-average growth between 2017 and 2022. Nylon airbags are projected to account for more than three-fourth of the revenue share by 2017 end.

Sales of automotive knee airbags is expected to be highest through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). By the end of 2022, OEM is projected to reach nearly US$ 150 million revenue.

Compact passenger cars are expected to emerge as the largest deployer of automotive knee airbags. Compact passenger cars are estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Market Taxonomy

Coating Type Neoprene CoatedSilicone CoatingNon-Coated Yarn Type Nylon typePolyester type Sales Channel OEMAftermarket Vehicle Type Compact Passenger CarsMid-sized Passenger CarsPremium Passenger CarsLuxury Passenger CarsLight Commercial VehiclesHeavy Commercial Vehicles

Key Question answered in the survey of Automotive Knee Airbags market report:

Market Estimates of Automotive Knee Airbags and Forecasts of Automotive Knee Airbags

Market Size of Automotive Knee Airbags

Market Analysis of Automotive Knee Airbags

Statistical analysis of Automotive Knee Airbags

Key Drivers Impacting the Automotive Knee Airbags market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automotive Knee Airbags market

Restraints Shaping U.S. Market Growth

Market Survey of Automotive Knee Airbags

