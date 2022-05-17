Magnetic Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market 2022: Global Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton Company, Roche, Takara Bio USA, Creative Diagnostics and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Magnetic Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry into the vertical. Plus, with an influx of AI technology, profound diagnostics of the diseases are being made possible. There is customized medical software to execute this. As such, the Magnetic Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

Magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is one of the most common method adopted for the nucleic acid purification. There are numerous magnetic bead-based extraction and purification kits available in the market for rapid and reliable isolation of nucleic acids.

These uniquely coated magnetic beads bind DNA with high affinity. Thus, high quality DNA is obtained with high purity and yield after the magnetic separation technique. This high quality DNA can be used for enzyme digestion, sequencing and analysis.

The magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is a less rigorous method as compared to tradition DNA separation process (involving precipitation and centrifugation steps) that may lead to nucleic acid degradation. Thus, nucleic acid isolation is one of the most vital steps in molecular biology as it is a prerequisite for a wide range of experiments.

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of magnetic beads for the isolation of nucleic acids, technological advancements in magnetic bead based nucleic acid methods, availability of bench top systems, and huge amount of investments in research and development from pharmaceutical companies are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market.

Moreover, increasing government investments in the field of life sciences is further contributing to the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. However, the extraction of intact RNA with high yield and purity is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market.

The global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

by Product Type Kits Semi-automated Magnetic Bead-based Kits Manual Membrane Column-based Kits Reagents Instruments

by End User Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Based on product type, the semi-automated magnetic bead-based kits market is expected to be the most promising segment during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the ongoing innovations in the segment along with the new product launches in the market.

Regionally, the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due high adoption of advanced products and increasing investments in research and development activities in the region. However, the magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton Company, Roche, Takara Bio USA, Creative Diagnostics, Tecan, Milan Analytica AG, Axygen, Inc. (A Corning Subsidiary), Analytik Jena AG, PerkinElmer Chemagen Technologie GmbH, Bioneer Corporation, Diagenode S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A., Covaris, Inc., AI Biosciences, Inc., Innosieve Diagnostics, QuanDx, Precision System Science Co., Ltd., Zymo Research, Isogen Life Science, TBG Diagnostics Limited, Geneaid Biotech Ltd, Aurora Biomed, and Primerdesign Ltd, among others.

These players are highly focused on providing novel beads based DNA extraction and purification kits for rapid and reliable isolation of DNA, which is set to further stimulate the growth of the global magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction market. For instance, in March 2017, Roche introduced the MagNA Pure 24 System for the extraction and purification of nucleic acids.

This is an advanced instrument that is designed to extract nucleic acids from a range of human samples through a single reagent kit. Likewise, in March 2013, Aurora Biomed launched the VERSA 10 Nucleic Acid Purification Workstation. It is one of the smallest automated liquid handling workstation in the market that helps researchers to conduct large projects in limited space. Thus, innovation is set to drive the demand for automated magnetic bead-based nucleic acid instruments.