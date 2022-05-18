Worldwide Demand For Dog Pee Pads Is Slated To Reach 3,838 Mn Units By 2031, Accounting For 90% Share Of The Overall Market | Fact.MR Forecasts

Fact.MR has conducted a thorough analysis on the global pet pee pads market, and reveals that the industry expanded Y-o-Y at 8% in 2021. The market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.26 Bn by 2031-end. Demand for dog pee pads is slated to reach 3,838 Mn units by 2031, accounting for 90% share of the overall market.

Prominent Key players of the Pet Pee Pads market survey report:

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Jiangsu Zhongheng

Doggyman H.A. Co., Ltd.

Richell USA Inc.

Iris USA, Inc.

JiangXi SenCen Hygienic Products Co., Ltd.

WizSmart (Petix)

Four Paws Inc.

Buddy Rest

Paw Inspired

Chewy, Inc.

Tenton Dog

Segments Covered in Pet Pee Pads Industry Research

By Pet Type

Dogs Pet Pee Pads

Cats Pet Pee Pads

By Pads Size

Small Pet Pee Pads

Medium Pet Pee Pads

Large Pet Pee Pads

Extra-large Pet Pee Pads

By Usability

Single-use Pet Pee Pads

Reusable Pet Pee Pads

By Material

Polyester Pet Pee Pads

Polyurethane Pet Pee Pads

Vinyl Pet Pee Pads

Cotton Pet Pee Pads

Microfiber Pet Pee Pads

By Sales Channel

Offline Sales of Pet Pee Pads Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pet Stores Departmental Stores Other Sales Channels

Online Sales / E-tailing of Pet Pee Pads E-commerce Platform Company/Brand Websites



