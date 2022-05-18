The E-Commerce Channel Is Expected To Hold 1/5th Of The Revenue Share In The Market For Sparkling Wines – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world economy hard. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been seen in the entire process from the field to the consumer. Restrictions on the movement of workers, the closure of food production facilities and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers valuable and actionable information on the Sparkling Wine market. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Sparkling Wine market across various industries and regions.

A recently published report by Fact.MR estimates that global sparkling wine sales will account for US$43 billion in 2021, and are expected to see healthy growth at a CAGR of 7% to approach a value of US$84.6 billion. in 2031. The modern commerce segment accounts for a revenue share of more than 1/3, while e-commerce sales will likely amount to around 20%.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of the Sparkling Wine market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. Fact.MR’s latest report provides a detailed analysis of the sparkling wine market

This newly published and detailed report sheds light on the Sparkling Wine Market Insights, key dynamics, its impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end-users, and the growth of the Sparkling Wine market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By distribution channel, sales via modern trade channels to account for 1/3rd of global revenue

E-commerce to hold around 20% share in sparkling wines distribution through 2021

Brut sparkling wines to remain preferred, accounting for 33% revenue until 2031

Demand for extra-brut sparkling wines to capture 20% revenue share

Europe to be a global sparkling wine hotspot, generating an opportunity worth US$ 5 Bn

Consumption of sparkling wine in North America to surge at over 4% CAGR until 2031

“Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, e-commerce sales of sparkling wine have set new records owing to the surge in residential consumption of wine. Also, emerging trend of consuming champagne and wine at casual occasions will garner the future demand.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground. Prominent market developments are as follows:

In September 2021, Pernod Ricard SA signed an agreement to acquire online alcoholic beverages trading platform The Whiskey Exchange. This acquisition is co-incident with Pernod Ricard’s consumer centric strategy of fulfilling new consumer needs and expectations, and a strong demand for premiumisation

In August 2021, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. announced its decision to join the RE-100 global renewable power initiative, as part of its commitment to transition to 100% renewable electricity generation by 2024. Its premium brands: Penfolds, Wolf Bass, Pepperjack, Wyns and Squealing Pig- will be manufactured with 100% renewable electricity.

Key Segments Covered

Sales Channel Sparkling Wine Sales via Modern Trade Sparkling Wine Sales via Grocery Store Sparkling Wine Sales via Convenience Store Sparkling Wine Sales via E-Commerce Sparkling Wine Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Sparkling Wine Medium Bodied Sparkling Wine Full-Bodied Sparkling Wine

Sweetness Level Extra-Brut Sparkling Wine Brut Sparkling Wine Extra Dry Sparkling Wine Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine



