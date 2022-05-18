Global Sales Of Dental Consumables, Particularly Root Canal Preparation Products, Will Surge At Almost 7% CAGR Until 2031| Fact.MR Study

Dental Endodontics Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product (Dental Endodontic Instruments and Consumables), By End User (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global market for dental endodontics to reach US$ 3 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is scheduled to expand 2.3x, up from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. The report forecasts that sales of dental consumables, particularly root canal preparation products, will surge at almost 7% CAGR until 2031.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample:

Prominent Key players of the Dental Endodontics market survey report:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Mani, Inc.
  • Ultradent Products, Inc.
  • Peter Brasseler Holdings LP
  • Septodont Holdings
  • FKG Dentaire S.A.
  • Mani Inc.
  • Coltene Holding AG
  • Henry Schein Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product

    • Dental Endodontic Instruments
      • Endodontic Scalers & Lasers
      • Motors
      • Apex Locators
      • Machine-assisted Obturation Systems
      • Others
    • Dental Endodontic Consumables
      • Obturation
      • Shaping and Cleaning
      • Access Cavity Preparation

  • End User

    • Dental Hospitals
    • Dental Clinics
    • Dental Academic and Research Institutes
    • Other Dental Endodontics End Users

