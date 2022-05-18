The Fish Sauce Market Is Expected To Reach $1.316.5 Billion In Sales By The End Of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

250-page fish sauce market study conducted by Fact MR, a leading provider of business and competitive intelligence.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy. Considering one of the most important sectors of the economy, the food industry, the ripple effect can be seen throughout the entire process, from the field to the consumer. Restrictions on movement of workers, closures of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand are putting an excessive burden on the food industry.

The report provides valuable and actionable information about the Fish Sauce Market. The Fact.MR latest report provides details on the current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and market forecasts. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Fish Sauce Market across various industries and regions.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ your competitors – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=299

The global market for fish sauce is expected to reach US$ 29.41 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.8%, according to recently published estimates by Fact.MR. Growth is flourishing due to a combination of preference for spicy and ethnic flavors, as well as preference for naturally fermented and nutrient rich fish sauces to enhance overall health.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of fish sauce expanded at a CAGR of 5%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, fish sauce demand received further impetus, with several research studies documenting possible effectiveness of seafood in strengthening immunity against the virus. It was revealed that consuming fish based products, including sauces, could lead to 59% lower chances of contracting severe infection.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=299

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global fish sauce market revenue to reach US$ 16.74 Bn by 2021-end

By flavor, plain fish sauce sales likely to account for half of the global revenue

Traditional fish sauce production to yield an incremental opportunity worth US$ 180 Mn by 2031

Sales of fish sauce to rise the fastest across modern trade channels, clocking a CAGR of 5%

Asia to be the largest fish sauce consumer, registering a market share worth 47%

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, flourishing at a CAGR of 5.4%

“Rising seafood consumption amid documented health benefits as well as an increased tilt towards inculcating exotic and ethnic food tastes are amongst the key drivers expected to broaden prospects for fish sauce demand across the forthcoming decade,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for fish sauce is largely dominated by numerous regional level manufacturers, mostly originating from countries across South East Asia. These players offer a broad range of fish sauce products. Some prominent offerings are as follows:

Masan Consumer Holdings is a prominent fish sauce manufacturer, based in Vietnam. Its product offerings include the Chin-Su Fish Sauce, Chin-Su Nam Ngu and Nam Ngu Fish Sauce respectively. While the first two products are specifically targeted towards premium and high-end consumers, the latter is especially manufactured for mid-tier consumers and those seeking out value for money

Likewise, Teo Tak Seng Fish Factory Co. Ltd. offers its trademark silver pomfret sauce, made from fresh anchovies and salt. With its robust flavor, the sauce is not only ideal for stir-frying, but also as a tasty dip for various foods

Full access to this exclusive report is available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/299.

Key Segments Covered

Flavour Plain Fish Sauce Spiced Fish Sauce

Technology Traditional Fish Sauce Preparation Method Industrial Fish Sauce Preparation Method

Distribution Channel Fish Sauce Sales via Modern Trade Fish Sauce Sales via Convenience Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Drug Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Traditional Groceries Fish Sauce Sales via Online Retailers Fish Sauce Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Price Basic Fish Sauce Premium Fish Sauce



Latest Trends Report from Fact.MR –

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556952826/why-is-the-japan-an-opportunistic-cellulose-automotive-air-filter-landscape-report-fact-mr

Key Questions Answered in Fish Sauce Market Report Survey:

Fish Sauce Sales and Demand

Fish Sauce Market Growth

Fish Sauce Market Analysis

Fish Sauce Market Outlook

Key Drivers Affecting the Fish Sauce Market

What are the key factors affecting the market fish sauce?

Constraint Formation Market Growth

Fish Sauce Market Research

More useful information about the fish sauce market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Fish sauce market, Fish sauce sales and demand, looking at forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond in a new report. This study shows growth forecasts based on several criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s comprehensive range of food and beverages.

Protein Ice Cream Market : Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitor Observations – Global Review 2021-2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market : Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitor Observation – Global Review 2021-2031

Chewy Coffee Market : Forecasts, Trend Analysis and Competitor Monitoring – Global Review 2021-2031



Company Introduction:



A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Contact us with your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

USA

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit Number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot Number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com