Motorcycle Carburetor Market Size, Status and Global Outlook

Motorcycle Carburetor Market: Introduction

The motorcycle carburetor mostly used in the petrol or gasoline engine since they use spark ignition for the propulsion of the vehicle. Motorcycle carburetor is an extremely sensitive, precision mechanical equipment designed to mix air and fuel in the precise proportion in the internal combustion engine.

The motorcycle carburetor works on Bernoulli’s principle. Modern emission control engine usually runs hotter compared to the older engines, which result in the creating hotspot on the combustion chamber. To avoid this modern motorcycle carburetor equipped with the anti-dieseling solenoid to turning off the pre-ignition.

The motorcycle carburetor air and fuel mixture depends on the temperature of the engine such as at cold starting the air-fuel mixture will be rich, while in the running condition the mixture will lean.