Automotive Timing System Market Competitive Strategies & Forecasts

Automotive Timing System Market: Overview

Automotive timing system can be comprised as timing belts or timing chain which are connected to the engine’s primary components or secondary components to drive the complete power assembly. The automotive timing system decides the timing of fuel intake in the engine’s cylinder which creates more power in the vehicle.

Furthermore, the automotive timing system plays a vital role in racing vehicles and high-speed vehicles which supply more fuel in the intake port before the opening of the port which aids an additional torque in the vehicle.

Moreover, the automotive timing system is one of the prominent engine components, timing belt faces excessive wear and elongation while timing chains faces rapid wearing of the chain are also required proper lubrication during a definite period. Therefore, the lack of timely maintenance and servicing of automotive timing system can cause fast wear off automotive timing chain.

To maintain or calculate the timing of fuel entering or opening of value can be set with the help of engine gear or belts as well as by alignment of camshaft and crankshaft. Due to this, nowadays, vehicle manufacturers are using the timing chain to drive the primary engine parts. Thus, the time chain segment will capture all the limelight of the global market in the future.

In the global automotive timing system leading global players are striving for exceptional fuel efficiency, original equipment quality, and high performance to maintain their brand value in the competitive market. While, in the aftermarket, leading players are focused to roll out non-intrusive automotive products which have cutting edge properties such as long-lasting durability, low friction, and less noisy engine operations.

Government agencies such as CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) have imposed some standardization in the making of the automotive timing system to improve the efficiency of vehicles and trying to reach up to efficacy results in future.

Automotive Timing System Market: Dynamics

The global automotive timing system market can be directly correlated to the new sales and production of vehicles. Therefore, according to the global automotive industry condition, the OEM segment is expected to see a sluggish growth rate and is also projected to create business opportunities.

While aftermarket or on-road vehicles fleet is a major concern for investors or stockholders. Thus, the growing on-road population of vehicles across the globe is projected to boost the sales of the automotive timing system market over the coming decades. Moreover, rising demand for customized products according to engine power is also providing bilateral support to the global automotive timing system market over the coming years.

Irrespective of growth, rising advancement in the material and technology in the belts and chains are projected to hamper the sales of Automotive Timing System market during the coming years. Moreover, growing automotive industry is also projected to create relatively fewer business opportunities for the Automotive Timing System market over the stipulated time period.

Numerous players are focusing on the fastest growing e-commerce business and uploading their products on various online retailers Amazon, AliExpress, among others in order to reach nearby customer’s demand and cater to the higher share for the targeted products across the globe.

Lightweight, low cost and noiseless operations are some of the trends identified in the global automotive timing system market.

Automotive Timing System Market: Segmentation

By Product Type
  • Timing Chain
  • Timing Belt
By Material Type
  • Steel
  • Rubber
  • Others
By Fuel Type
  • Gasoline Powered
  • Diesel Powered
By Sales Channel
  • OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
  • OES (Original Equipment Supplier)
  • IAM (Independent Automotive Manufacturer)
By Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Cars
  • Racing Cars
  • Light Commercials Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercials Vehicles
  • Agriculture Vehicles
  • Defense Vehicles

Automotive Timing System Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is projected to represent a healthy business opportunity for the automotive timing system market owing to the surplus fleet of automotive vehicles which in turn is expected to drive the regional market over the coming decades.

Europe is a hub for the automotive industry, where manufacturers are focusing to make lightweight and noiseless timing chains. North America region is projected to hold a healthy share in the global automotive timing system market owing to most of people in the U.S. desire to use their old vehicles compared to new vehicles which are expected to pave growth opportunity for automotive timing system market during the coming years.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to grow with an uptick growth rate in the global market owing to less production of automotive vehicles in the region however, on-road fleet the region.

Automotive Timing System Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Automotive Timing System market identified across the value chain:

  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • KMC Automotive Transmission(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
  • NTN-SNR
  • Gates Corporation
  • ContiTech (Continental AG)
  • SKF
  • Carlstar Group
  • B&B Manufacturing
  • Fenner
  • Beck Arnley

