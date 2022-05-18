Automated Parking System Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast

New York, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated Parking System is a technology which is used to regulate parking in order to optimize area required for parking. Automated Parking System is design through which one can minimize volume required for parking of cars. Automated Parking System is used to create multi story parking system which elevates the number of parking spaces while reducing usage of the land required for the parking lots.

The automated parking system provides an automated system to transport vehicle to and from parking lot with driverless transport of the vehicle eliminates lots of space wastage that actually occurs in manual parking multi story parking lots.

In other words, Automated Parking System provides automatic storage and retrieval of cars or vehicle which makes it immensely efficient in terms of land coverage and time required for parking and retraction of vehicle from the parking space.

These Parking System are going to prove most effective in metropolitan cities and urban regions to cope up with the intensifying problem of insufficient parking spaces.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,AJ Automated Parking Systems,Expert Parking,Unitronics Corporation,Klaus Multiparking,Westfalia Parking,Wohr,Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.r,CityLift,FATA Automation,Boomerang Systems,TAPS

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automated Parking System Market Segmented By Technology such as Semi-Automatic Parking System and Automatic Parking System

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

With the extensive use and bulging number of in use vehicles across the globe has also raised concerns over the parking space issues for these vehicles. To overcome these problem and to optimize the use of limited parking space the use of automated parking system has gained prominence in most of the metropolitan cities.

Due to the limitations in the parking spaces the incidents of violation of no parking zone has increased at a substantial rate obstructing the traffic on that road and creating situation of heavy traffic congestion. In order to effectively reduce this problem and to cope up with this situation.

The market is anticipated to bolster its sales in the market. Also, in the automated car parking system there is no requirement of space required to open the door or the circulation area for the vehicle which help to reduce 60 percent less building volume and 40 percent lesser area than traditional garages.

