Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Demand , Development and Forecast

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market: Introduction

Vehicle anti-theft system is a collection of technologies which includes electro-mechanical and electrical components to decrease the chances of a vehicle being stolen. Also, vehicle anti-theft system helps in restricting access to unauthorized person. In recent years, Most of the automotive anti-theft systems are embedded with GPS as well as GSM system to track down the vehicle location along with the limitation of vehicle access.

Government authorities around the world are developing regulations for automotive manufacturers to install antitheft system in vehicle owing to increasing incident of vehicle thefts. Additionally, growing technological advancement at automotive end for vehicle anti-theft has been witnessed which is expected to be key driving factor in the vehicle anti-theft system market.

Anti-theft system equipped with biometric identification and visual detection are the key identified trends gaining traction in the global vehicle anti-theft system.

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market: Market Dynamics

Vehicle owners get bunch of benefits by installing vehicle anti-theft system such as authentication of the vehicle owner, alarm triggering whenever suspicious activity to the vehicle is identified, and real time notification of vehicles location.  These benefits are creating assurance to the vehicle owner about vehicle safety, in turn, leading to an increased demand for vehicle anti-theft system.

Add on benefits of anti-theft systems are considered to be quite great, however, the cost associated with installation of an anti-theft system build up the overall cost of the vehicle. Thereby, it is expected to have moderate adoption rate in the global anti-theft system market, especially in the underdeveloped countries.

Governments are inclined towards the development of the regulations for the automakers to manufacture the vehicle installed along with vehicle anti-theft system for improved safety of the vehicle. Stringent regulations related to vehicle anti-theft system are expected to support the growth of vehicle anti-theft system in the upcoming years.

On an average of every 1,000 operational cycle of the anti-theft system, certain type of complications and faults in electronic systems are occurred in installed vehicle. The increasing incidents of fault in electronic devices are estimated to obstruct the consumption of vehicle anti-theft system in upcoming years.

For the advanced safety of the vehicle, in the recent years anti-theft systems are equipped with biometric identification system, visual detection are key emerging trends in the global vehicle anti-theft system. For the advanced safety of the vehicle, in the recent years anti-theft systems are equipped with biometric identification system, visual detection are key emerging trends in the global vehicle anti-theft system.

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type
  • Electronic immobilizers
  • Hood locks
  • Vehicle tracking systems
  • Steering wheel locks
  • Alarm systems
  • Others (Passive Keyless Entry, Biometric Capture Device etc.)
On the basis of System
  • Active anti-theft System
  • Passive anti-theft System
On the basis of sales channel
  • OEM
  • Aftermarket
On the basis of vehicle type
  • Passenger Cars
  • LCV
  • HCV

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market: Regional Outlook

In vehicle anti-theft system market, East Asia is estimated to hold dominant share followed by South Asia owing to the strong automotive production activities in the said regions. China, India, and Japan are expected to contribute significantly in the global market in the upcoming years.

In term of countries, China, India, and Japan are estimated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period owing to production volume of automotive and increasing rate of installation of the anti-theft system in the aftermarket.

North America as well as Europe are estimated to hold significant share in the global vehicle anti-theft system market owing to stringent vehicle safety regulations imposed by their regional governments.

Positive outlook of the automotive production in Middle East and Northern African countries are estimated to witness an emerging demand in the global vehicle anti-theft system market.

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global vehicle anti-theft system market are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Tokai Rika Ltd.
  • Delphi Automotive LLP
  • General Motors Company
  • Hyundai Motor Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volvo Corporation
  • ZF-TRW
  • Continental AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson Electric
  • VOXX International Corp.

