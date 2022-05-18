Automotive Headrest Market: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation

Automotive Drive Shaft Market: Introduction

Drive shaft also known as propeller or driving shaft is a mechanical component for transmitting torque/power to the components of a drivetrain or specifically to the rear wheels of a vehicle. Automotive drive shafts provide relatively better life and maintenance free operation.

Also, low running costs, smoothness, absence of oil spill, reliability and clean operation are among other advantages of automotive drive shafts. Automotive drive shaft configuration varies in cars with distinct front wheel drive, four-wheel drive as well as front engine rear wheel drive. Other vehicles such as motorcycles, marine vessels and locomotive also use drive shafts.

Automotive drive shafts are most preferably made out of aluminum and also steel and carbon fiber. As aluminum drive shafts are comparatively sturdy, they results in overall weight reduction of the vehicles. On the other hand, steel drive shafts are very heavy, adds to the vehicle weight as well as lower the fuel economy because of high horsepower requirement to transmit the torque.

Owing to the mentioned reasons, the demand for automotive drive shafts is estimated to see significant growth thus adding to the global automotive drive shaft market during the forecast period.