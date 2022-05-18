Torsional Vibration Dampers Market is Moving Forward in Key Regions to Reach the Next Level in the Coming Years

Torsional Vibration Dampers Market: Introduction

In any internal combustion engine crankshaft vibration is inherent because of the uneven forces that directly act on the crankshaft. The rotation of crankshaft produces vibration in the engine compartment which is dampened by torsional vibration dampers. These dampers are crankshaft pulleys comprised of rubber material which is placed between two metal parts. In modern engines, torsional vibrations are the primary source of noise and vibration, hence torsional vibration dampers are used extensively to neutralize the causes of vibration. Torsional vibration dampers ensure smooth running of the powertrain components.

Torsional Vibration Dampers Market: Dynamics

Upsurge in the passenger vehicles demand has been noted in the past few years resulting in extensive production of automobiles. In addition to that, consumer preference for improved and safer driving experience has increased. Better engine performance and reliability on torsional vibration damper is expected to amplify the growth of global torsional vibration damper market.

Frequent replacement of torsional vibration dampers in agricultural vehicles create significant opportunities for aftermarket growth. Lowered fuel consumption and ride comfort are projected to primarily drive the torsional vibration damper market in the coming years.

Torsional vibration dampers are pretty expensive for aftermarket replacement and this factor may hinder the growth of torsional vibration dampers. Manufacturers while providing superior quality torsional vibration dampers, are also engaged in research and development. Innovational torsional vibration dampers with two degrees of freedom made in a relatively simple design and low production costs is directing the market towards growth. With growing hybridization and electrification of vehicle, torsional vibration damper technology is expected to be more advance in the near future.

 Torsional Vibration Dampers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product design
  • Viscous Damper
  • Elastomeric Damper
  • Pendulum Damper
On the basis of vehicle type
  • Passenger Cars
  • Lights Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Agricultural Vehicles
On the basis of engine type
  • Gasoline Engine
  • Diesel Engine
On the basis of sales channel
  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Torsional Vibration Dampers Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia Pacific, countries such as India and China have prominent fleet of passenger vehicles and is expected to create an upsurge in the global torsional vibration dampers market. Growth in agricultural vehicle demand is further anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Demand for luxury vehicles and sports cars in North America, is ultimately leading to the growth in torsional vibration dampers market. Recent production of automobile has taken charge in Middle East and Africa hence, the torsional vibration dampers market is expected to witness steady growth.

Although automotive production in emerging economies such as Algeria and Nigeria are expected to life the demand for torsional vibration dampers. Whereas in European countries such as Germany, France and Italy the automotive industry are anticipated to witness steady growth in the torsional vibration dampers market.

 Torsional Vibration Dampers Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global torsional vibration dampers market, identified across the value chain include:

  • Winkelmann Powertrain Components GmbH + Co. KG
  • Geislinger GmbH
  • FAI Automotive plc
  • Continental AG
  • SGF GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schaeffler AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Knorr-Bremse AG
  • Vibratech TVD
  • Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

