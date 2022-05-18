Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast

Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Overview

Automotive clutch or disk plate is a part of power transmission system that transmit power from engine to transmission system. Furthermore, automotive clutch disk has two faces, one of its face is attached to the flywheel & the other face is attached to the pressure plate in order to efficiently transmit of power from one components to another power components.

The installation or selling of clutch disk plates solely depends on the usage or application of vehicles. For instance in regular vehicles organic clutch disk is used while for high performance vehicles having Kevlar type clutch disk is used to provide high operation efficiency.

Strict government regulations and standards pertaining to raw material or coating materials of automotive clutch plates are promising the double digits growth of global market over the coming years.

Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Dynamics

Growing fleet of automotive vehicles coupled with continues upgradation in the existing power transmission technology such as automatic transmissions, automatic manual transmission are expected to drive the global automotive clutch disc market over the coming decades.

Moreover, rising concern towards repairing and servicing of automotive clutch disk as well as transmission assembly is also expected to boost the sales of components of clutch assembly which in turn is projected to fillip the aftermarket segment over the stipulated time period.

In some developing countries local fleet owners are being overloading of vehicle to earn more money but this excessive loading may adversely affect the transmission components of vehicles this, in turn, is expected to hamper the sales of automotive clutch disc plate market in future. Furthermore, rising cognizant for automatic transmission and battery operated vehicles are also headwinds in the global market.

Continues innovations in clutch disk material and rapid development in transmission components are stimulating the global players to develop or roll out cutting edge variety of automotive clutch disc in the global market.

Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Segmentation

By Product Type
  • Organic clutch disk
  • Ceramic clutch disk
  • Others (Kevlar, sintered iron, etc.)
By Product size
  • Less than 200 mm
  • 200-300 mm
  • 300-400 mm
  • More than 400 mm
By transmission type
  • Manual transmission
  • Automatic transmission
  • Automatic manual transmission
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
By Vehicle type
  • Passenger Cars
  • High Performance Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Agriculture Vehicles
By Product type
  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Original Equipment Suppliers (OES)
  • Independent Automotive Suppliers (OES)
By Distribution channel
  • Online
  • Offline

Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds larger chunk in the global automotive vehicles production and on-road fleet therefore the region is expected to have most lucrative business expansion of automotive clutch disk market. Europe has route for automotive vehicles, rising waves of digitalization and automation if vehicle’s power transmission technology is anticipated to provide exponential growth to the automotive clutch disc market over the coming years.

North America is considered as hub for old antique vehicles which is representing noteworthy business opportunity for investors and stockholders in the automotive clutch disk market.

Middle East & Africa region has relatively less share in the automotive vehicle production, although in GCC countries SUV vehicles have leading prominence, and non-land lock countries of MEA region such as Morocco are taking contribution in the market through the export of automotive power transmission components to other countries.

Automotive Clutch Disc Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Automotive Clutch Disc market identified across the value chain:

  • Eaton
  • Westlake
  • MAPA Makina Parcalari Endustrisi A.S.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • M K Auto Clutch Co.
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Schaeffler AG
  • Setco Automotive Limited
  • Ampy Auto Industries Private Limited
  • Kathysia Industrial
  • S. K. Auto Industries
  • Valeo S.A.
  • EXEDY Corporation

