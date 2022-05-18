Rail Dolly Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression

Posted on 2022-05-18

Rail Dolly Market: Overview

Rail dolly is a device with two or more wheels that can be moved manually or automatically on one rail of track and can carry parts of rail & fitting components. Furthermore, rail dolly is also used to carry a video camera for movie making or video making purposes. In the emergency condition of the railway, the worker uses rail dolly to supply parts like pipes, joints, among others. Rail dolly are also used in automotive workshop & paint shop for shifting of vehicles from one bay to another bay.

According to the application, rail dolly manufacturers have launched various types of models such as heavy rail dolly and lightweight rail dolly. Lightweight rail dolly is used to transport parts such as small cameras, chairs, etc. Tires of light rail dolly are made by rubber. While, heavy-duty rail dolly is used to carry lengthy and heavyweight pipes, rail panel, and among others. Majorly, the wheel of heavy-duty rail dolly is made by the steel material.

Owing to rapid development in the railways, rolling stock industry and continuous maintenance and repairing of the existing railway lines, need for rail dolly to carry rail track sections, railway track fittings, among others are anticipated to see a tremendous growth.

Eye-catching properties of rail dolly such as lightweight, easy maneuverability, and efficiency under harsh conditions are expected to make aisle way to develop the footprint of the market across the globe.

Apart from this, some consumers are also using rail dolly as DIY (Do-It-Yourself) to video shooting or for photography purposes.

Rail Dolly Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of railway projects across the globe, along with rising maintenance and repairing of old passenger train lines, freight train lines, rail lines, and metro train lines are expected to drive the global demand for rail dolly market over the coming years.

Furthermore, the rising interest of youths towards photography and cinematography across the world are also expected to boost the sales of rail dolly market over the coming decades. Moreover, rising usage of rail dolly in automotive workshops is also estimated to fillip the global sales of rail dolly market over the foreseeable period.

Furthermore, an increasing number of government allies between various countries like India and Turkmenistan, Nepal and China, among others to import and export coal, chemical & petroleum are also expected to spur the demand of rail dolly market over the coming years.

Technology developments for the lifting of load and fluctuating raw material prices across the world are expected to hamper the global sales of rail dolly market over the coming years.

Leading manufacturers are focused to make coated types rail dolly to make anti-corrosion parts of rail dolly which is identified as a trend in the global rail dolly market. Furthermore, for video or movie making purposes, manufacturers are using material such as Aluminium to make lightweight rail dolly which is also foreseen as a vital trend in the global market.

Rail Dolly Market: Segmentation

By Capacity
  • Less than 100 Kg
  • 100-500 Kg
  • 500-1000 Kg
  • More than 1 Ton
By Application
  • Railway
  • Photography & video
  • Automotive
  • DIY
  • Other
By Wheel size
  • Less than 5 inch
  • 5-10 inch
  • More than 10 inch
By Technology
  • Insulated type
  • Non-insulated type
By Material type
  • Aluminum
  • Steel
  • Other
By tire type
  • Rubber tired
  • Steel tired
  • Other
By Distribution channel
  • Online
  • Offline

Rail Dolly Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to grow with leading share in the global rail dolly market owing healthy network of the railway line which frequently requires maintenance and services, this in turn is projected to drive the global rail dolly market.

North America region is also projected to hold a noteworthy share in the global rail dolly market owing to growing the network for light rail mainly in the U.S. Increasing number of railway projects in Brazil is expected to drive the regional demand for rail dolly market over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate in the global market owing to the rapid development of metro trains and high-speed trains mainly in India, and ASEAN counties which in turn is expected to fillip the sales of rail dolly over the coming span of years. Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow with a significant growth rate in the global market due to healthy automation for existing railway networks.

Rail Dolly Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Rail Dolly market identified across the value chain:

  • The Nolan Company
  • EGRIPMENT BV
  • Chamunda Enterprise
  • Aew jib crane
  • Chandra Industrial Works
  • C.R. KENNEDY & Company Pty. Ltd.
  • THUNDER AUTO LLP
  • Patel Material Handling Equipment
  • SHREE GANESH ENTERPRISE

