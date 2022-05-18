Stupendous Innovation To Drive The Lentil Protein Market

Persistence Market Research published a report on the lentil protein market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029. It projects that the lentil protein market is expected to reach ~ US$ 120 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2029.

Increasing Preference for Vegan and Protein-based Ingredients Fuels the Lentil Protein Demand

The global food industry is experiencing a drastic change and the demand for protein ingredients is consistently increasing. Consumers across the world are preferring natural and vegan food products and avoid animal-based ones. Plant-based protein is popular due to its benefits over animal-based protein. Lentil protein is plant-based protein and extracted from lentils. Lentil protein is a viable source of protein and contains essential amino acids, which are available in animal protein. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness in consumers is another factor for the increasing demand for plant-based proteins such as lentil protein. Manufacturers around the world are also recognizing consumer behavior and introducing plant-based products with high nutritional value. Apart from that, lentil protein also possesses health beneficial properties that can positively impact human health. Developed regions, especially North America and Europe, are increasingly demanding lentil protein to further enhance the nutritional value of their food products.

Allergen-Friendly Lentil Protein an Excellent Alternative to Egg and Dairy Proteins

Lactose intolerant consumer group across the world is always on the lookout for alternatives to milk and egg proteins. Completely excluding milk and eggs from the diet can lead to protein deficiency, which can cause serious health concerns. Various types of plant-based protein sources including lentil protein, have come to the rescue of those with lactose intolerance. Lactose found in milk causes various allergic reactions that can lead to problems such as nausea, bloating, diarrhea, or vomiting. Lentil protein has no gluten, unlike wheat protein, but packs in all the essential nutritional advantages. Some of the manufacturers also add lentil protein powder to different types of food products. Majority of lentil proteins are organic and contain little or no artificial colors, sweeteners, or fillers, which has resulted in increased demand for lentil protein in the global market.

Rising Demand for Clean Label Food Products Propelling the Lentil Protein Market Growth

Labeling on food products has become a vital factor for consumers, hence, they are avoiding food products with synthetic labels. Clean label movement has negatively impacted the artificial ingredients market, and manufacturers are choosing clean label ingredients to fulfill the demands of consumers. The addition of synthetic colors, additives, and preservatives leads to harmful health effects and consumers are demanding food products with clean labels. Lentil protein is utilized as a clean label ingredient due to its natural sourcing and manufacturing. This increases the usage of lentil protein in different types of food products. Lentil protein is used in bakery products, confectionaries, snacks, etc., which are some of the most consumed food products around the world. Due to this ongoing trend, manufacturers are providing ingredient lists while manufacturing food and beverages. For maintaining transparency between the consumers and manufactures, it is important to put clean labels on food products.

Key Producers of Lentil Protein

The key players in lentil protein market are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Inc, Batory Foods, Parabel, Biorefinery Solutions, Henry Broch Foods, AGT Food and Ingredients, LENTEIN, BI Nutraceuticals, SPROUT, Vestkorn, GEMEF INDUSTRIES, Barentz, Plain Nutrition, and AMCO Proteins. The companies are focusing on technological advancement for enhancing manufacturing capabilities of Lentil Protein and other plant-based protein ingredients

