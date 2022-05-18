Talc Market To Record An Exponential CAGR Of 4.8% By 2031 |Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s recently published report anticipates the global talc market to reach US$ 600 Mn in 2031, projecting a CAGR worth 4.8% from 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 372.7 Mn by 2021-end. Extensive applications for polymer engineering along with other end use industries will likely propel future demand.

The talc market experienced stable expansion across the 2016-2020 historical period, registering a CAGR of nearly 4%. However, temporary disruption in manufacturing activities stalled growth prospects during the height of COVID-19. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health ceased shipping hundreds of talc powder products in May 2020, including the Baby Powder portfolio, which represents approximately 0.5% of the North American market.

Furthermore, the company has decided to permanently discontinue shipping its talc powder products to the continent. However, this will have a negligible future impact, as other application areas, including paints & coatings, will sustain talc powder demand. Additionally, manufacturers are looking to develop asbestos-free talc products, particularly for the cosmetics segment in lieu of the detrimental effects of the same on human health.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By form, powdered talc likely to surpass US$ 500 Mn in value by 2031

Ceramics to remain an important end use industry, capturing over 1/4th of global demand

Paints & coatings to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at 5% CAGR through 2031

Talc carbonate deposits to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 224 Mn through 2031

30% of talc sales to be led by the North American market

Asia to emerge as the largest talc market, accounting for half of the global revenue

Europe to account for at least 1 out of 5 talc sales across the 2021-2031 forecast period

“Prominent talc manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging trend of developing user-friendly coating materials, devoid of toxic or harmful substances, including asbestos, resulting in a plethora of product launches”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

In February 2021, Magris Resources Canada Inc. fully acquired the assets of all the subsidiaries of Imerys’ at the price of US$ 223 million. Imerys’s talc production is regarded as one of the best ingredients used for different industrial purposes, therefore, Magris Resources Canada Inc.’s acquisition can help them to gain a major competitive advantage in the U.S.

Minerals Technologies Inc. offers talc products for multiple end use applications- including MicroTuff® AG and MicroTalc® for polyolefins for automotive parts & appliances, Talcron® and Sericron® talc series for paints & coatings and MicroTalc® and UltraTalc® for pharmaceuticals, foods and body powders respectively.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR’s, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the talc market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (powered and lumps or granules), end use industry (agriculture, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coating, cosmetics, pulp & paper, food and others), and deposit type (talc chlorite, talc carbonate and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key players analyzed in the talc market study:

Golcha Minerals Pvt. Ltd

IMI Fabi LLC

Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd.

Lianoing Aihai Talc Co. Ltd.

Xilolite S.A

Imerys S.A

Mondo Minerals

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Nippon Talc Co. Ltd.

RT Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Form Powdered Talc Talc Lumps or Granules

End Use Industry Talc for Agriculture Talc for Ceramics Talc for Pharmaceuticals Talc for Paints & Coatings Talc for Cosmetics Talc for Pulp & Paper Talc for Food Talc for Other End Uses

Deposit Type Talc Chlorite Talc Carbonate Other Talc Deposit Types



On the basis of region, the talc market study contains:

U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

Israel

Turkey

The report covers following talc market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the talc market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in talc market Latest industry Analysis on talc market , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Latest industry Analysis on , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors Key trends Analysis of talc market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

and changing consumer preferences in major industries. Changing talc market demand and consumption of diverse products

demand and consumption of diverse products Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of talc market major players

major players Talc Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery Talc market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Talc Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in the talc Market Industry? What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of talc Market? What are the key talc Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the talc Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

