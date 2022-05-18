Global Sales Of Packaged Fresh Fruits Is Expect To Witness A Prominent Growth Rate At A CAGR Of 5.5% Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Packaged Fresh Fruits Market By Variety (Apples, Bananas, Peaches, Grapefruit, Mangoes, Oranges, Kiwi, Lemons), By Nature (Organic Packaged Fresh Fruits, Natural Packaged Fresh Fruits, Conventional Packaged Fresh Fruits) – Forecast to 2021–2031

The global packaged fresh fruits market accounted for US$ 11.6 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent growth rate at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2031. Since pineapples have a wide variety of uses, packaged pineapples hold a high market share of more than 21%. Overall, the packaged fresh fruits market is set to expand 1.7X over the next ten years.

Prominent Key players of the Packaged Fresh Fruits market survey report:

  • Great Value
  • Dole Foods
  • Del Monte
  • Kirkland Signature
  • Kroger
  • Simple Truth
  • Crunch Pak
  • Chiquita Bites
  • Kitchen 22
  • POM
  • Sundia True Fruit
  • Juicy Gems
  • Others

Segments Covered in Packaged Fresh Fruits Industry Survey

  • By Variety

    • Apples
    • Bananas
    • Peaches
    • Grapefruit
    • Mangoes
    • Oranges
    • Kiwi
    • Lemons
    • Pineapples
    • Pomegranates

  • By Nature

    • Organic Packaged Fresh Fruits
    • Natural Packaged Fresh Fruits
    • Conventional Packaged Fresh Fruits

  • By Distribution Channel

    • HoReCa
    • Retail Sales
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Wholesale Stores
      • Grocery Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Others

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

